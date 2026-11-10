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Colombian economic analysts revise year-end inflation forecast to 7.1 percent amid climate risks

World

Colombia's annual inflation reached 6.29% in September 2026, marking a 1.11 percentage point increase from the 5.18% recorded during the same period last year. According to data from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), this figure exceeds the central bank's target range of 2% to 4%, placing inflation 3.29 percentage points above the 3% midpoint.

Colombia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Norma Gòmez, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Colombia

The primary drivers of the price surge were concentrated in four categories: housing, utilities and fuels; food and non-alcoholic beverages; hotels and restaurants; and transport and education. These sectors collectively contributed 5.13 percentage points to the annual inflation rate. The highest individual price increases occurred in catering (9.44%), healthcare (7.79%), and education (7.49%).

Upstream pressure is evident in the Producer Price Index (PPI), which rose 0.79% in October. This follows a 0.81% decline in the corresponding month of the previous year. Since December 2025, the PPI has increased by 6.53%, indicating that rising production costs are continuing to transmit through to retail consumer prices.

To counter these trends, the Banco de la República has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 12.25%. This restrictive stance is intended to cool credit demand and lower consumption, though the gap between current inflation and target levels limits the central bank's ability to ease monetary policy.

Analysts surveyed by the central bank expect monthly price growth of approximately 0.27% in October, potentially pushing annual inflation to between 6.36% and 6.37%-the highest level since July 2024. The regulator has revised its full-year 2026 forecast upward to 7.1%, citing the impact of the El Niño phenomenon on food prices and adjustments to tariffs for regulated services, including electricity, water, urban transport, and parking.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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