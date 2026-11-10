Brazil faces an agricultural crisis: massive production gaps forced a shift in protective policies

Brazil produces over 300 million tons of grain annually, maintaining a leading global position in coffee, citrus, and animal protein. However, this productivity is countered by a collapse in crop insurance coverage, which has fallen from a peak of 16% of all sown areas to 3%.

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The current gap leaves the majority of producers, from small family farms to large operations in the Midwest, exposed to total capital loss during climate events. Traditional insurance models, which rely on individual site assessments and detailed damage reports, have proven too rigid and costly to cover the diverse needs of the sector.

To address this systemic vulnerability, Brazil is shifting toward parametric insurance. Unlike traditional policies, parametric contracts trigger payouts based on objective data-such as specific rainfall levels or wind speeds-rather than on-site loss adjustment.

This shift removes the need for expensive and time-consuming inspections, lowering policy costs and accelerating payment cycles. Under the recently established legal framework for agricultural insurance, parametric models are positioned as the primary mechanism to increase insured land acreage and mitigate systemic risk across the Brazilian agribusiness sector.