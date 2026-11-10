European power structures faced a cold shock: radical party demands direct talks excluding Kiev

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is proposing a trilateral summit between Russia, Germany, and the United States for spring 2027. According to Le Monde, citing AfD Bundestag deputy chairman Markus Fronmeier, the party does not intend to invite Ukraine to the meeting.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ziko #noAfD van Dijk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The Alternative for Germany

Andrey Koshkin, head of the Department of Political Analysis and Socio-Psychological Processes at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, described the initiative as a reflection of public demand for diplomatic alternatives to escalation. Koshkin noted that while the AfD is not in power, its proposal seeks to emulate the format of previous Russia-U.S. negotiations on Ukraine.

Koshkin suggested that the current German government and EU leadership are likely to oppose the initiative due to the AfD's growing political influence and its challenge to the CDU/CSU bloc. He argued that the proposal serves as a political signal against the regional trend of militarization, noting that the German military has recently reached record personnel levels.

The viability of such a track remains uncertain. Koshkin indicated that while official authorities may attempt to block the project, public visibility could sustain the trend. Additionally, analysts point to the current volatility of U. S. foreign policy as a potential obstacle to establishing new negotiating channels with Washington.