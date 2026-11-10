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National Bank of Kazakhstan to integrate antifraud data with local digital advertising platforms

World

The National Bank, in partnership with telecommunications operators, is launching a pilot project called "Telecom Antifraud." The system is designed to identify technical markers of fraudulent calls and transmit immediate signals to banks, aiming to enable financial institutions to intervene before a user completes a fraudulent transfer.

Phone scammer
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Phone scammer

Binur Zhalenov, Deputy Chairman of the National Bank, detailed the evolving tactics used by scammers, including the use of voice imitation via compromised messenger accounts, the distribution of phishing QR codes, and prompts to install third-party applications under the guise of job interviews.

Joint efforts between the National Bank and the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market resulted in a 22.4% decrease in registered cases of online fraud during the first nine months of 2026 compared to the same period in the previous year. This marks the first decline in this metric since 2020.

Current protective mechanisms include a voluntary ban on loans, adopted by over 6 million citizens to prevent unauthorized borrowing even if personal data is compromised. Additionally, a delayed payment system for large online loans holds funds for 8 to 24 hours depending on the amount, providing a window for application cancellation.

The National Bank's Antifraud Center has prevented operations totaling approximately 132 billion tenge through interbank cooperation; when one bank flags a suspicious transfer, other participating banks can track and stop the transaction chain. To further limit scammer activity, the Antifraud Center will share data from its databases with Kazakhstani advertising platforms to block accounts and advertisements linked to confirmed fraudsters.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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