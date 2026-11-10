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Indonesian authorities investigate baby trafficking syndicate linked to Singaporean adoptions

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The legal status of 18 Indonesian children adopted into Singaporean families has been declared invalid by Indonesia's Social Affairs Ministry, following the discovery that the children were processed through a baby trafficking syndicate. The determination centers on the failure of these adoptions to meet Indonesia's strict legal procedures for international placement, rendering the current entitlements and citizenship statuses of some of the children procedurally void in the eyes of the Indonesian government.

SCBD, Jakarta
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Muhammad Rasyid Prabowo, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
SCBD, Jakarta

The Mechanism of Legal Adoption

International adoptions from Indonesia are governed by a rigorous institutional framework designed to prevent trafficking. Applications must be processed through the Child Adoption Advisory Team, a multi-agency body comprising the National Police Security Intelligence Agency, the Indonesian Child Protection Commission, and the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs. Eligibility is not based solely on the adoptive parents' capacity to provide care, but on specific residency and health mandates: prospective parents must be under the age of 55, undergo physical and psychological evaluations, and reside within Indonesia for at least two years.

Systemic Failure and Trafficking

The cases in question bypassed these institutional safeguards through a criminal network discovered in West Java. The syndicate operated by moving infants-mostly aged two to three months-from Bandung to Pontianak in West Kalimantan. There, the children were issued falsified passports and family IDs to simulate legal origin and eligibility, allowing them to be transported to Singapore and placed with adoptive families. Because these children were victims of trafficking and the required residency and vetting processes were circumvented, the Indonesian government views the adoptions as legally non-existent.

Institutional Response and Repatriation

The Indonesian Social Affairs Ministry, led by Child Social Rehabilitation Director Kahono Agung Suhartoyo, is currently coordinating with the Indonesian embassy in Singapore to resolve the status of the children. While some children have already acquired Singaporean citizenship, the Indonesian government is pursuing solutions that include the return of the children to Indonesia. The institutional objective is the reintegration of these children with their biological families, prioritizing the reversal of the trafficking process over the permanence of the illegal adoptions.

Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) have acknowledged the cross-border trafficking allegations and are working with Indonesian authorities. The agencies have noted the precarious position of the adoptive parents in Singapore, while emphasizing that the violation of the children's rights and their separation from biological families constitutes a critical breach of social and legal protections.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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