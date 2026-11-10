Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan trade turnover grows sixfold to 1.2 billion dollars

Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan has grown sixfold over the last decade, rising from $200 million in 2016 to $1.203 billion in 2025, according to a report by the O"zbekiston 24 television channel. This increase reflects a shift in the commercial relationship, characterized by a significant trade imbalance and a move toward localized border infrastructure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

Trade Imbalance and Flow

Data from the State Committee for Statistics of Uzbekistan reveals that for the period of January-August 2026, mutual trade totaled $807.4 million. The structure of this exchange is heavily skewed: Uzbekistan imported $657.4 million worth of products from Turkmenistan, while its exports to Turkmenistan amounted to only $150 million. This indicates that the growth in turnover is primarily driven by Uzbek demand for Turkmen goods rather than a balanced exchange of commodities.

Infrastructure and Direct Engagement

The expansion of trade is being supported by new physical and organizational mechanisms. On November 17, 2025, Presidents Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Shavkat Mirziyoyev inaugurated the "Shavat-Dashoguz" joint border trade zone. Located between Uzbekistan's Khorezm region and Turkmenistan's Dashoguz velayat, the zone is designed to facilitate the movement of goods by reducing logistical barriers at the border.

Direct business engagement has also increased. In early November, a B2B meeting in Ashgabat brought together more than 200 entrepreneurs to negotiate supply volumes and joint projects. This coincided with the CIET 2026 international exhibition, held from November 3-5, which saw the participation of over 150 Uzbek business representatives.