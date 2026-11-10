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San Fernando city government suspends operations of Holistic Animal Doctor Crematorium

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The local government unit in the City of San Fernando has ordered a pet crematorium in Barangay Panipuan to suspend its operations, following inspections that revealed the facility is running without a local business permit and is violating key sanitation and environmental standards.

Crematorium
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marco Almbauer, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Crematorium

The Inter-Agency Lawful Business Operations Coordination Task Force issued the suspension directive after examining Holistic Animal Doctor Crematorium. The review was prompted by a recent controversy involving the improper disposal of dead animals that were scheduled for cremation.

During the inspection, officials noted that while the facility possessed a Permit to Operate from the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) valid until March 2027, it lacked the required business permit from the city government. Additionally, inspectors found that the premises housed two cremation machines, although only one was listed in the submitted documents.

The City Health Office flagged several operational deficiencies, including the absence of a sanitary permit, poor ventilation in the area used for cleaning animal remains, and the lack of required health certificates and personal protective equipment for staff. The City Environment and Natural Resources Office also cited lapses in waste management, such as the lack of a proper hazardous waste storage facility, improper waste segregation, and the failure to present necessary environmental documents.

Conversely, the City Agriculture and Veterinary Office stated that it found no evidence of a mass burial site within the facility. The office added that animal remains were kept in labeled bags and stored in freezers and refrigerators prior to cremation, with records maintained for the pets' names, identification numbers, and collection dates to ensure proper identification.

The task force has issued a Notice to Comply, a Sanitary Order, an Order of Payment, and a City Ordinance Violation Ticket. The owner is now directed to submit the necessary documentation and rectify the identified deficiencies to resume operations.

Regulatory Review and Future Measures

Inspections extended to Precious Loyal Pet Care Services in Barangay San Agustin, another establishment owned by the same proprietor.

City Administrator and Acting City Legal Officer Kristannico Abad subsequently led a meeting to discuss the findings and the necessity for clearer regulations regarding the handling, storage, transport, and disposal of deceased pets. The task force is set to submit its findings and recommendations to the Sangguniang Panlungsod, the EMB, and other concerned agencies to strengthen the regulatory framework governing pet crematoriums and related businesses.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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