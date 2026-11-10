Musk, Trump, Ackman back Huang as 'irreplaceable' but analysts warn of protracted risk

Nvidia shares plummeted by 5.75% in after-hours trading on Monday following reports of an internal investigation into CEO Jensen Huang's alleged connections to a Chinese businesswoman linked to foreign intelligence operations. The stock dropped to approximately USD 175.97 on platforms including the Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS) and Hyperliquid, down from the Nasdaq closing price of USD 186.64 on Friday.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NVIDIA Тайвань, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA

The volatility comes as the company initiates a corporate review triggered by allegations that the businesswoman-a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed previously identified by US authorities as an intelligence asset-may have passed sensitive information to Beijing. While Huang reportedly informed employees of personal infidelity, he has provided no further details regarding the nature of the relationship or its potential security implications.

The investigation has already caused tangible disruptions to Nvidia's international corporate operations. Madison Huang, an Nvidia executive and daughter of the CEO, cancelled scheduled meetings with South Korean technology firms, citing internal issues. However, the impact on the supply chain appears limited thus far; South Korea's deputy science minister confirmed that contracted deliveries of graphics processing units (GPUs) remain unaffected.

Market analysts are weighing the professional indispensability of the CEO against the systemic risks of a national security breach. Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone, noted that while the uncertainty is detrimental to the stock during a critical data centre expansion phase, a total collapse of the share price has been avoided because the market does not yet anticipate an immediate leadership change.

The situation has drawn high-profile commentary from the US business and political spheres. Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman expressed hope that the matter is a personal affair rather than a national security risk. Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed with assertions that while the alleged lapse in judgment was significant, Huang remains "irreplaceable" for American AI leadership. US President Donald Trump described Huang as an "honourable guy" with a strong professional record, suggesting that the CEO likely has an explanation for the circumstances.

Despite the professional support, analysts caution that a protracted investigation could create administrative bottlenecks, potentially delaying regional shipments and future semiconductor investments as the probe examines the intersection of corporate leadership and geopolitical vulnerability.