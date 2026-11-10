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Manipur High Court suspends Census 2027 exercise until April 2027

World

The Manipur High Court has ordered the Central Government to suspend the Census 2027 exercise within the state until April 30, 2027. This judicial directive provides a critical window for authorities to evaluate the viability of a population count in a region still grappling with the systemic disruptions caused by ethnic violence and mass displacement.

A division bench comprising Justices M Sundar and A Guneshwar Sharma has instructed the Registrar General and the Census Commissioner of India to review seven specific representations concerning the census. The court requires a reasoned order to be issued by the April deadline, ensuring that current notifications suspending the exercise remain effective until that date.

The legal challenge, brought forward through public interest litigations by the Kangleipak Students' Association (KSA), the International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), and a separate petition by Shanta Singh Nahakpam, centres on the integrity of data. The petitioners argued that conducting a census while thousands of residents remain internally displaced would fundamentally compromise the accuracy of population records. The core of the issue lies in the difficulty of correctly identifying and accounting for displaced persons under current volatile conditions.

Adding a layer of political complexity to the administrative process, the proceedings highlighted resolutions passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly on August 5, 2022, and March 1, 2024. These resolutions unanimously called for the implementation and enforcement of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), suggesting a local demand to synchronise citizenship verification with population counting.

The Central Government had previously indicated its intent to defer house-listing operations, and the state government confirmed it would not initiate the exercise originally scheduled for September 1, 2026. To formalise this, the Registrar General and Census Commissioner issued notifications on September 5 and October 30.

To ensure transparency, the High Court has allowed additional representations to be filed until November 25, 2026. The Census Commissioner has been directed to assess these on their merits and has the option to hold public consultations. If the authorities decide against such consultations, they must provide a formal justification.

Further safeguarding the process, the court mandated a four-week suspension of the Census even after a final decision is reached, allowing aggrieved parties to challenge the outcome in court. The final decision must be communicated to the petitioners' legal counsel within five working days and published on the official websites of the Manipur government and the Census Commissioner.

In its closing remarks, the Bench noted the "fair and balanced approach" taken by the Advocate General and the Deputy Solicitor General of India, acknowledging that the matter was handled in the interest of national and public stability rather than as a standard adversarial legal battle.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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