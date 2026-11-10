Uzbekistan restructures livestock sector for genetics, feed logistics and mechanization

Uzbekistan is restructuring its livestock sector through targeted international partnerships aimed at shifting from traditional extensive grazing to a modern, intensive production model. Recent diplomatic and economic engagements with Kazakhstan, Australia, and Belarus focus on three core areas: genetic upgrading, mechanized feed logistics, and the adoption of digital management tools. These efforts are designed to increase the output of meat and dairy products while improving the overall efficiency of the national supply chain.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cows in the meadow at sunset

Genetic Upgrading and Foreign Investment

The primary driver for production growth in this initiative is the systematic importation of high-yield livestock and advanced genetic material. Uzbekistan has launched structured projects to acquire superior cattle breeds from developed agricultural economies, specifically Australia, New Zealand, and European Union member states. This strategy targets the physical input of the production process: by securing higher-genetic-potency animals, the country aims to raise baseline productivity without necessarily expanding herd size.

In this context, officials met with Andrei Vakulin, a representative of the Australian company ADAMAND ENTERPRISES PTY LTD. The discussions centered on attracting advanced foreign technologies to the livestock sector and developing investment projects. Key priorities included implementing Australian best practices for managing modern livestock complexes, increasing production efficiency, and preparing the technical and economic foundations for long-term cooperation. The involvement of international experts is viewed as a mechanism to transfer both capital and managerial know-how directly into the local operational framework.

Regional Cooperation with Kazakhstan and Belarus

Geographic proximity drives the specific mechanics of trade and supply with neighboring states. In Kazakhstan, the focus is on stabilizing the feed and forage base and revitalizing cross-border livestock trade. Officials from the Agency for the Development of Livestock and Pasture Management and the Kazakh breeders' association discussed the integration of advanced management practices. This includes the application of artificial intelligence in herd management and the promotion of farmer cooperatives to improve bargaining power and operational cohesion.

Specific models discussed include Kazakhstan's "20+1” farmer consortium framework and the "Dala.Camp” educational platform, which serves to upskill local farmers in modern agricultural techniques. By adopting these cooperative and educational structures, Uzbekistan seeks to address the human capital component of its agricultural sector, ensuring that technical upgrades are matched by the workforce's ability to utilize them.

Parallel engagements with Belarus have focused on industrial modernization. Discussions with Belarusian representatives addressed the supply of modern agricultural machinery under preferential terms. The objective is to mechanize feed preparation processes and upgrade the technical infrastructure of livestock farms. This collaboration aims to reduce labor intensity and increase the output per worker, moving the sector toward a model where production is driven by equipment and process optimization rather than manual labor alone.

Strategic Implications for Food Security

These multi-directional partnerships constitute a long-term strategic step to ensure national food security. By diversifying its sources of genetic stock, technology, and equipment, Uzbekistan is reducing dependency on any single channel. The transition from an extensive to an intensive phase is underpinned by concrete operational changes: better genetics from Australia and Europe, improved feed logistics and cooperative structures from Kazakhstan, and increased mechanization from Belarus. Together, these elements form a unified system intended to make the livestock sector more resilient, productive, and integrated into global agricultural standards.

Source: UzA (Uzbekistan State News Agency), Gulnaza Boboyeva.