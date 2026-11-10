South Africa Food Certification Controversy: Constitutional Rights and Voluntary Market Trends

Since October, social media debates in South Africa have centered on the increasing visibility of halaal certification on food products, with a viral TikTok video by content creator Sokhana Saliwa drawing nearly 100,000 views. Saliwa's video questioned why a "Christian nation" would allow Muslims to "dictate" national food practices, claiming that the growing number of halaal-certified establishments was disproportionate to the Muslim population, which she stated was only 2.6% of residents. However, these claims conflict with constitutional provisions and demographic data, revealing a disconnect between public perception and the legal and commercial mechanisms governing food production in the country.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Fresh meat on display

Constitutional Rights and Voluntary Certification

Contrary to claims of state-imposed religious practices, the South African Constitution declares no official religion, guaranteeing freedom of religion and the right to practice it. The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights further extends the right to food to include access to culturally appropriate food. Ebrahim Lockhat, communications manager for the South African National Halaal Authority (Sanha), clarified that halaal certification is a voluntary industry practice, not a government mandate. The presence of a halaal logo on a product indicates that the manufacturer has voluntarily adhered to specific Islamic standards, such as the exclusion of alcohol, pork, and carnivorous animals, and the use of equipment cleansed according to Islamic law. The absence of such certification does not mean a product is non-halaal, nor does its presence mean the government is enforcing religious dietary laws on consumers.

Misunderstandings of Slaughter and Market Dynamics

Anthropologist Shaheed Tayob noted that much of the backlash stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of Islamic slaughter. While critics often describe the process as a "sacrifice" to a deity, Tayob explained that everyday halaal slaughter is a specific technical method involving the severing of jugular veins while leaving the spinal cord intact to allow blood to drain, a practice aligned with global standards for meat longevity and purity. This is distinct from Qurbani, a religious sacrifice performed during Eid al-Adha where meat is distributed to the poor and not sold. The surge in halaal-certified products in South Africa is driven primarily by commercial forces rather than religious expansion. Tayob observed that large corporations have adopted halaal certification to tap into a growing consumer market. For many multinational firms, making products halaal-compliant requires only minor adjustments, such as replacing non-compliant ingredients like gelatine or lard, allowing them to access both Muslim consumers and those seeking transparent, high-quality labeling.

As Muslim consumers increasingly demand the ability to practice their faith through public consumption, the market has responded with a proliferation of certified brands. This trend is part of a broader global shift where culture and religion are expressed through consumption. While some critics frame the presence of halaal logos as an imposition, Tayob argued that this view ignores the voluntary nature of the certification and the diverse, pluralistic makeup of South African society, where Muslims have been present since the 17th century. The recent intensity of the debate, coinciding with the 2026 local government elections, suggests that these fears are being amplified by political actors, yet the practical reality remains that consumers retain full choice over what they purchase, with halaal certification serving as a voluntary quality and ethical standard in a competitive market.