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South African communities restore traditional food systems to counter ultra-processed products

World » Africa » South Africa

In the rural areas of Mpumalanga, specifically Steenbok and Elukwatini, the seasonal rhythm of harvest dictates daily sustenance. Here, marula trees produce fruit in the summer, which communities ferment into traditional beer, while the nuts are cracked and consumed during the winter. This cycle, documented by the EarthLore Foundation, illustrates a material shift in food access where indigenous agricultural practices are being restored as a direct alternative to the reliance on ultra-processed goods. The practical driver of this shift is the inadequacy of commercial food systems for many low-income South Africans. A report by the Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) indicates that ultra-processed foods constitute approximately 37% to 39% of the total daily energy intake for low-income adults in South Africa. This dietary pattern is linked to a high prevalence of non-communicable diseases, with diabetes currently serving as the leading cause of natural death in the country. The GHAI notes that these processed items depend on resource-intensive monocultures, whereas traditional diets-rooted in fresh, local, and minimally processed ingredients-require less packaging and transportation, thereby reducing environmental impact.

For individual residents, the transition from processed to traditional foods is often necessitated by health constraints and financial barriers. Nomonde Buthelezi, a 48-year-old resident of Mfuleni in Cape Town, was diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome in 2016. Her physician instructed her to eliminate half of her usual food items and incorporate organic produce. However, the cost of organic diets was prohibitive, leaving her previously dependent on bulk-bought ultra-processed meats like polony and tinned foods with long shelf lives.

Buthelezi's access to fresh food changed through community training provided by the organization Soil for Life. Following the program, she established a vegetable garden in Mfuleni, growing spinach, beetroot, and amaranth to sell locally. When her community garden was vandalized during the 2020 pandemic, she shifted her cultivation to a home garden, producing tomatoes, lettuce, and strawberries. She describes herself as "a farmer without land,” highlighting the physical constraint of lacking agricultural plots while maintaining food production through intensive small-scale gardening.

Buthelezi also co-founded the Food Agency Cape Town (FACT), a community research organization that measures food insecurity in local neighborhoods. FACT facilitates dialogues to connect residents to their legal protections, specifically citing section 27 of the South African Constitution, which guarantees the right to adequate food. This institutional mechanism provides a framework for residents to claim access to nutritious food, moving beyond mere availability in stores to the practical ability to consume it.

In urban households, the restoration of traditional food culture also serves as a social mechanism for maintaining family cohesion. Christie-Ann Dinthe, 24, has removed added sugars, seed oils, and ultra-processed meats from her diet due to fatigue experienced after consuming standard bakery products. Her household typically prepares home-cooked meals, such as kidney bean salads and traditional seven-colour dishes, at the dinner table.

According to the GHAI, the convenience of ultra-processed foods often reduces opportunities for shared meals, contributing to social disconnection. By preparing food from scratch, residents like Dinthe and Buthelezi reinstate the communal aspect of eating. This practice not only addresses nutritional needs but also preserves the cultural knowledge associated with indigenous crops, such as the maize used in Mpumalanga to make beverages like magau. The revival of these practices, guided by local elders and community organizations, represents a tangible adaptation to ensure that dietary rights are met through accessible, locally produced food.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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