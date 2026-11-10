Nelson Mandela Bay election leaves DA short of majority, requiring coalition talks

The outcome of the 2026 local elections in Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) has established a fragmented council composition that necessitates a coalition agreement to achieve the statutory majority required for governance. The Democratic Alliance (DA) secured 53 of the 120 council seats, capturing 44.17% of the vote. This result places the DA as the largest single party but falls short of the 61 seats needed for an unopposed majority government. Consequently, the DA must secure the support of at least eight additional councillors from other parties to form an administratively stable executive.

The DA has initiated formal coalition negotiations, identifying the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), ActionSA, and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) as primary targets. Bill Harington, the FF+ mayoral candidate, confirmed on Sunday that the party had received an approach from the DA for such talks, though no terms have been disclosed. Meanwhile, scheduled meetings between the DA and the UDM, originally planned for November 7, were suspended following the fatal shooting of UDM councillor Luxolo Namette in the Motherwell area of Gqeberha on Saturday afternoon.

Namette's death is procedurally significant because he served as the chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC). The DA's strategy includes seeking partnerships to assume control of this oversight body, a move that directly impacts the municipality's financial accountability mechanisms. Other parties represented in the council include the African National Congress (ANC) with 32 seats, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 7, and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and South African Communist Party (SACP) with 4 each. New entrants to the NMB political landscape, as declared by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), include the Mayibuye Civic Movement (2 seats), ActionSA (2 seats), and the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (2 seats), alongside six other parties securing single seats.

The ANC, which received 25.48% of the vote and did not secure any proportional representation seats, holds a pivotal position despite its decline. While it lost five wards (15, 16, 25, 33, and 38) to the DA, the party retains the capacity to form a coalition excluding both the DA and the FF+. In a statement issued on Saturday, the ANC acknowledged the shift in voter support, stating it would work constructively to build a stable government focused on service delivery, including water, electricity, and refuse removal. The party emphasized its commitment to accountable leadership in wards where it retained its mandate.

DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal stated that the party's objective is to end what he described as political instability that has hindered administrative progress. He noted that the current administration lacks permanently employed executive directors and a stable city manager, conditions he argues require professionalization to restore functionality. Odendaal reiterated the DA's federal position that the party will not enter into government with the EFF or the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party. He indicated that the DA intends to limit the number of coalition partners to ensure governance stability, asserting that a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and adherence to professional administrative standards are prerequisites for any partner.

Tukela Zumani, president of the Mayibuye Civic Movement, confirmed that his party has not yet been approached for coalition talks, despite being one of the new parties gaining representation. The finalization of a government composition is now a procedural matter determined by the arithmetic of the 120-seat council, where the balance of power rests with the smaller parties who hold the decisive eight seats required for the DA to reach a majority, or who can support an alternative ANC-led alignment.