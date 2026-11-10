PNP to deploy 20,000 officers for 49th ASEAN Summit in Metro Manila

Approximately 20,000 Philippine National Police (PNP) officers will be deployed for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related summits, which are scheduled to take place in Metro Manila from November 15 to 18, 2026. PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. announced the deployment plan on November 9, 2026, ahead of the gathering of over 20 world leaders.

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Nartatez stated that the PNP is prepared to secure summit venues, hotels, billeting areas, and motorcade routes. These security operations will be conducted in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Presidential Security Command, other government agencies, and local government units. He noted that the force will be on full alert throughout the duration of the event.

"The PNP is ready to provide security for the heads of state, foreign delegates, and other expected guests,” Nartatez said. He acknowledged that preparations are ongoing, adding, "We know there is still much work to be done. We will continue to improve our operations, strengthen our partnerships, and remain accountable to the people we serve.”

Intelligence and threat assessment

Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano, acting director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), confirmed that the office is maintaining heightened intelligence monitoring and security assessments for the summit. Abrahano assured the public that security preparations are proceeding despite the absence of any verified threats to the international gathering.

Abrahano directed NCRPO intelligence and operational units to immediately investigate credible security information and verify reported threats based on established protocols. He emphasized a proactive approach to security, stating, "We will not wait for a threat to materialize before we act. Our intelligence units are continuously monitoring developments, validating information, and working with our security partners to identify and address potential risks at the earliest possible stage.”

The major activities of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are scheduled to be held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)