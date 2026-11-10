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Typhoon Cempaka enters PAR as monsoon drives heavy rains in northern Luzon

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecasters indicate that Typhoon Cempaka will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning, coinciding with rainy conditions over Luzon brought by the northeast monsoon. However, the agency stressed that the storm is not expected to make landfall or directly affect any part of the country.

Hurricane
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Hurricane

At 5:00 a. m., PAGASA reported the system was located 1,440 kilometers east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts reaching up to 150 kph. Once inside PAR, the disturbance will be renamed Samuel, marking the 19th tropical cyclone of the year for the Philippines.

"This typhoon is not expected to affect or make landfall in any part of the country,” Aldczar D. Aurelio, a PAGASA weather specialist, stated during the morning press briefing. Aurelio added that the system is likely to exit PAR within the day as it is expected to recurve and move away from the region.

Rainfall and Weather Risks in Northern Luzon

While the typhoon itself remains a distant threat, the northeast monsoon is set to deliver significant moisture to the northern islands. PAGASA expects rains over Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon.

Authorities have issued warnings for possible flooding and landslides in these areas due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains. In Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), the rest of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON, isolated light rains from the monsoon are anticipated, with no significant impacts expected.

Rains driven by the easterlies are also expected in other parts of the country, posing similar risks of flooding and landslides in those regions. — Edg Adrian A. Eva

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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