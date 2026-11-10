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Truck helper arrested for fatal hit-and-run of bread vendor in Pampanga

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

Manito Empon, identified as the driver of a dump truck involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Sta. Rita, Pampanga, was arrested on November 5, according to local police. The incident resulted in the death of Deogracias Dela Cruz, a senior citizen and bread vendor, and has triggered renewed scrutiny over heavy vehicle regulation in the area.

Major Leonardo Lacambra, chief of police for San Rita town, stated that initial investigations indicate Empon, a truck helper, was behind the wheel when the accident occurred. The vehicle, reportedly owned by WDJM Trucking, was traced through Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage. Police records show that the regular driver, Pepito Ocampo, was allegedly asleep during the incident.

Both Empon and Ocampo have undergone inquest proceedings and are now facing murder complaints connected to Dela Cruz's death.

Municipal response to road safety concerns

The arrest comes as the local government moves to implement stricter traffic controls. Sta. Rita Mayor Reynán Calo announced that the municipal government established a Traffic Management Task Force through Executive Order No. 58, dated October 30, 2026. This body is tasked with addressing traffic congestion and improving road safety along major thoroughfares.

Mayor Calo cited two recent fatal road accidents involving residents of Barangay Becuran as the catalyst for these measures. As part of the broader safety strategy, the local government plans to install additional truck-ban signages and set up police checkpoints in strategic locations, including near the Guagua Hall of Justice along the Santa Rita boundary and in the Dila-Dila area.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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