World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Supreme Court allows remote testimony and recorded interviews for child witnesses to reduce trauma

World » Asia » Southeast Asia » Philippines

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has welcomed the Supreme Court's updated rules on the examination of child witnesses, noting that the judicial process should not exacerbate the trauma of children who have survived abuse and violence.

Approved by the Supreme Court en banc on June 17, 2026, the Revised Rule on the Examination of Child Witnesses (RRECW) integrates technology and trauma-informed practices into the courtroom. The revisions, proposed by the SC Committee on Family Courts and Juvenile Concerns, align with the court's Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 and apply to child victims of crimes, children in conflict with the law, and child witnesses across criminal, civil, special, and administrative proceedings.

Remote Testimony and Technological Aids

Under the new guidelines, courts may now permit children to testify via videoconferencing from outside the courtroom if an in-person appearance is likely to cause trauma. To balance the child's well-being with the accused's constitutional right to confront the witness, the court can limit who the child sees and hears. Identification of the accused may be handled by briefly activating the camera or by displaying an image on the screen.

The rules also expand the tools available for testimony. Beyond traditional aids like dolls, drawings, and puppets, children are now permitted to use technological tools to help explain their experiences.

Recorded Depositions and Interviews

For children unable to testify at trial or via videoconferencing due to health concerns or disabilities, the court may now accept electronically recorded depositions. These recordings, taken in the presence of the judge and legal counsel for both parties, can serve as a substitute for in-court testimony.

To minimize the need for children to repeatedly recount painful events, the RRECW allows recorded interviews conducted by professionals to be presented as evidence, provided the interviewer used neutral, open-ended, and age-appropriate questions. If a child testifies at trial, these recorded interviews may replace previous written statements. To ensure transparency, all parties must receive a copy of the recording, and the interviewer must be available for questioning during the trial.

Privacy and Safeguards

The revised rules emphasize the principle of "do no harm” and incorporate restorative justice and sensitivity to gender and culture. Children can no longer be forced to appear in court and are prohibited from being present when sexually explicit materials are presented.

Confidentiality is strictly enforced; any person who publishes identifying information about a child witness, including their social media accounts, may be held in contempt of court. Additionally, the rules mandate that courts ensure children who have suffered abuse receive the necessary therapy to aid their recovery.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Phuket's November Window: Beaches Calm, Crowds Absent
Travel
Phuket's November Window: Beaches Calm, Crowds Absent
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
World
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips Alexander Shtorm The M87 black hole is lighter than its shadow suggested Angela Antonova Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table Lyuba Lulko
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Last materials
Uzbekistan Pilots Floating Rice on Fish Ponds to Cut Water Use by 30%
Uzbekistan allocates 25 billion for Olat border bridge reconstruction in Bukhara region
From Poachers to Protectors: The Recovery of Tajikistan's Markhor Population
Singapore arrests 195 in islandwide vice crackdown
Singapore's IMH to become National Centre for Mental Health in 2027
2026 haze imposes S$2.32 billion cost on Singapore despite lower pollution intensity
Ng Zhe Nin wins Singapore's first Youth Olympics gold since 2014 in Dakar
Honey cake formulation: essential ingredients for achieving the perfect soft texture
Why Your Winter Blooms Drop: It Is Not The Watering Calendar
Why Pot Shape Affects Root Health: The Hidden Cost of the 'Bottle-Neck' Design
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.