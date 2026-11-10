Supreme Court allows remote testimony and recorded interviews for child witnesses to reduce trauma

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has welcomed the Supreme Court's updated rules on the examination of child witnesses, noting that the judicial process should not exacerbate the trauma of children who have survived abuse and violence.

Approved by the Supreme Court en banc on June 17, 2026, the Revised Rule on the Examination of Child Witnesses (RRECW) integrates technology and trauma-informed practices into the courtroom. The revisions, proposed by the SC Committee on Family Courts and Juvenile Concerns, align with the court's Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 and apply to child victims of crimes, children in conflict with the law, and child witnesses across criminal, civil, special, and administrative proceedings.

Remote Testimony and Technological Aids

Under the new guidelines, courts may now permit children to testify via videoconferencing from outside the courtroom if an in-person appearance is likely to cause trauma. To balance the child's well-being with the accused's constitutional right to confront the witness, the court can limit who the child sees and hears. Identification of the accused may be handled by briefly activating the camera or by displaying an image on the screen.

The rules also expand the tools available for testimony. Beyond traditional aids like dolls, drawings, and puppets, children are now permitted to use technological tools to help explain their experiences.

Recorded Depositions and Interviews

For children unable to testify at trial or via videoconferencing due to health concerns or disabilities, the court may now accept electronically recorded depositions. These recordings, taken in the presence of the judge and legal counsel for both parties, can serve as a substitute for in-court testimony.

To minimize the need for children to repeatedly recount painful events, the RRECW allows recorded interviews conducted by professionals to be presented as evidence, provided the interviewer used neutral, open-ended, and age-appropriate questions. If a child testifies at trial, these recorded interviews may replace previous written statements. To ensure transparency, all parties must receive a copy of the recording, and the interviewer must be available for questioning during the trial.

Privacy and Safeguards

The revised rules emphasize the principle of "do no harm” and incorporate restorative justice and sensitivity to gender and culture. Children can no longer be forced to appear in court and are prohibited from being present when sexually explicit materials are presented.

Confidentiality is strictly enforced; any person who publishes identifying information about a child witness, including their social media accounts, may be held in contempt of court. Additionally, the rules mandate that courts ensure children who have suffered abuse receive the necessary therapy to aid their recovery.