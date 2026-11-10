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Uzbekistan Pilots Floating Rice on Fish Ponds to Cut Water Use by 30%

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is piloting a resource-saving agricultural technique that integrates rice cultivation directly onto the surface of fish ponds. Experiments conducted by the Scientific Research Institute of Rice Growing and local farmers in the Quyi Chirchiq and Yozyvon districts demonstrate a shift toward reducing the high water and financial overheads typically associated with paddy farming.

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Operational Efficiency and Resource Reduction

The methodology involves growing rice varieties, specifically 'Iskandar' and 'Billur', in floating containers on the water's surface. According to Ilhom Saidov of the "TST fish" fishery, this physical shift in cultivation reduces water consumption by 20% to 30% and cuts overall production costs by 30% to 50%. The technique also improves the efficacy of mineral fertilizer application, resulting in a yield increase of 10% to 15% compared to traditional methods.

Scaling and Yield Metrics

Following initial trials, the practice was expanded to 100 hectares in the Khanabad area of the Yozyvon district in the Fergana region. Technical monitoring provided by the AKIS Center indicates that this floating method allows for the production of ecologically clean rice by eliminating the need for certain chemical agents.

Phenological observations prior to harvest recorded plant heights of 1.5 meters and panicle lengths of 25 cm. The resulting productivity reached 60 to 70 centners per hectare. Based on these figures, the expanded 100-hectare trial area is estimated to produce a total of 500 to 600 tons of rice.

Strategic Agricultural Implications

Industry specialists note that the late-August ripening cycle of this surface-grown rice avoids typical drying complications. By combining aquaculture with crop production, the pilot projects in Quyi Chirchiq and Yozyvon establish a model for reducing the ecological footprint of rice farming while maintaining high volumetric output through optimized water and input usage.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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