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Uzbekistan allocates 25 billion for Olat border bridge reconstruction in Bukhara region

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

On November 4, during a working visit to the Buxoro region, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev allocated 25 billion UZS from the presidential reserve to construct a new bridge and associated road infrastructure in the Alatk district, bordering Turkmenistan. The directive follows a report from the district's Haim, Nargiza Nematova, who stated that the current crossing point can no longer handle the increased volume of cargo and passenger traffic, which has tripled compared to previous years.

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The physical constraint lies at the border crossing known as the Olat checkpoint. This point of entry connects neutral territories of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan via a bridge over the Yomonjar canal. According to the Uzbek Ministry of Transport, the existing structure was built in 1978 and is technically obsolete. The ministry's proposal for the replacement asset specifies a minimum of two lanes for heavy trucks in each direction, designed to reduce congestion in the border zone and improve flow for both commercial and private vehicles.

The urgency of this infrastructure upgrade is reflected in recent traffic data. In the first ten months of 2026, more than 243,000 vehicles passed through the Olat checkpoint, a 2.3-fold increase over the same period in 2022. Current daily traffic averages up to 1,200 vehicles moving in both directions. On the same day as the presidential allocation, senior officials, including Uzbek Minister of Transport I. Mahkamov, Chairman of the Customs Committee A. Mavlonov, and Chairman of the Road Committee J. Tursunov, inspected the Olat checkpoint. Their visit focused on assessing the operational capacity of the crossing and identifying procedural measures to enhance throughput and simplify logistics for freight movements between the two countries.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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