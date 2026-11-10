From Poachers to Protectors: The Recovery of Tajikistan's Markhor Population

In the rugged high-altitude terrains of Tajikistan, the presence of the markhor-a large species of wild goat-has evolved from a precarious existence to a symbol of ecological recovery. Over the last three decades, the population has surged from fewer than 500 individuals to more than 7,000, marking a significant shift in the country's biodiversity landscape.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Dushanbe, Tajikistan, National Museum of Tajikistan

This growth is not merely a statistical victory but the result of a tactical shift in how conservation is managed on the ground. According to the Committee for Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, a key driver has been the establishment of community-based hunting enterprises, known as "conservations."

The most tangible human element of this process is the integration of former poachers into the conservation framework. By employing individuals who possess intimate knowledge of the markhor's habits and the complexities of the mountain terrain, the state has transformed former threats into guardians. These residents now conduct patrols, monitor population movements, and maintain censuses in regions that remain otherwise inaccessible.

The economic model supporting this recovery relies on strictly regulated, science-based hunting quotas. Currently, hunting permits are limited to less than 1% of the total population, with animals selected based on age and biological requirements for population health. The revenue generated from these quotas is reinvested into the ecosystem and the surrounding human settlements. Specifically, funds are used for further patrolling and monitoring, as well as for critical social infrastructure, including the improvement of local water supplies and support for schools and medical clinics.

Regional success is particularly evident in the Khatlon region. Khurshed Shamsiddinzoda, head of the State Institution for Specially Protected Natural Areas, notes that the Dashti Jum State Nature Reserve in the Shamsiddin Shokhin district has become a stronghold for the species, currently hosting over 1,000 markhor.

"The restoration of the markhor population was made possible through a comprehensive approach that combines science-based management, community participation, and international cooperation," Shamsiddinzoda stated.

The institutionalization of these efforts has reached an international level. On May 31, 2025, Tajikistan became a full member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This membership has facilitated a direct partnership with the IUCN Caprinae Specialist Group, bridging the gap between local field experience and global scientific expertise.

The visibility of the species has also moved into the diplomatic sphere. Following an initiative by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, the UN General Assembly passed resolution A/RES/78/278, designating May 24 as World Markhor Day. The move is intended to draw global attention to the preservation of rare mountain species and the fragility of high-altitude ecosystems.

While the numbers suggest a triumphant recovery, the continued stability of the population now depends on the sustained balance between the economic needs of mountain communities and the biological limits of the species.