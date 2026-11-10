Singapore arrests 195 in islandwide vice crackdown

Between September 14 and October 30, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) executed an islandwide enforcement operation resulting in the arrest of 195 individuals for their involvement in vice-related activities. The operation targeted violations of specific legislative frameworks, including the Women's Charter 1961, the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990, the Gambling Control Act 2022, and the Penal Code 1871.

According to a media statement issued on November 8, the arrestees consist of eight men and 187 women, with ages ranging from 18 to 63. The statement categorizes 16 of the arrested individuals as vice abettors, distinguishing them from those directly involved in the provision or consumption of services. One individual, a 41-year-old Singaporean man, was charged in court on October 23 for facilitating vice activities. Investigations regarding the remaining suspects are ongoing.

During the raids, law enforcement officers seized physical evidence including mobile phones, computers, vice-related paraphernalia, and cash valued at more than S$150,000. Additionally, the SPF reported freezing bank accounts holding over S$600,000, a measure aimed at disrupting the financial flows associated with the identified networks.

Legal Framework and Penalties

The enforcement action relies on established statutory provisions governing the trade of sexual services and associated financial gains. The Women's Charter 1961 and the Penal Code 1871 prescribe specific penalties for individuals who offer sexual services via remote communication services with a Singapore link, procure women for prostitution, live on the earnings of another's prostitution, or solicit rewards for aiding such activities.

For those who offer sexual services in exchange for payment using remote communication services, the law provides for imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both. Individuals who procure women for prostitution or knowingly live on the earnings of prostitution face imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to S$100,000. Repeat offenders of these offenses are subject to harsher penalties, including imprisonment for seven to 10 years and a fine of up to S$150,000.

Institutional Response

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Julius Lim stated that vice syndicates are linked to broader forms of criminality and pose threats to public safety. He noted that these syndicates increasingly exploit technology and operate across borders. Consequently, the police are aligning enforcement efforts with foreign partners to continue disrupting these networks.