Singapore's IMH to become National Centre for Mental Health in 2027

In April 2027, Singapore's Institute of Mental Health (IMH) will be rebranded as the National Centre for Mental Health. According to the institution's chief executive, Jamie Mervyn Lim, this change marks a shift from being solely a psychiatric hospital to taking on a leadership role in coordinating the nation's mental health ecosystem. The rebranding is part of a broader strategy to address fragmented care and improve access to services across all levels of the healthcare system.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Илья Шеховцов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Psychological stress

Currently, IMH serves as the only specialized psychiatric inpatient facility in the country. While numerous social service agencies and community organizations provide mental health programs, Lim describes the current system as fragmented. He notes that without a coordinated approach, individuals often face confusion about where to seek help, sometimes viewing the hospital as the "last resort" rather than one step in a structured process. To address this, IMH established a dedicated office on October 1, 2026, to centralize community programs, partnerships, and outreach efforts. This office aims to connect various stakeholders, including social agencies and public healthcare institutions, to create a more coherent service network.

A four-tiered care model

The new mandate aligns with Singapore's four-tiered mental healthcare framework. Tier 1 focuses on general mental wellness, accessible through schools, workplaces, and active ageing centres. Tier 2 involves professional support from general practitioners (GPs), polyclinics, and social service agencies equipped with counsellors and psychologists. Tier 3 consists of public healthcare institutions providing specialized care, while Tier 4, anchored by IMH, handles high-acuity and complex cases.

Lim emphasizes that the goal is to match supply with demand and prevent institutionalization where possible. He stated that the objective is to enable persons in recovery to find meaning in the community rather than remaining in hospital settings. In September 2026, IMH held a strategic retreat with 122 participants from 34 organizations to identify gaps in the current ecosystem and plan for better coordination. This initiative reflects a broader governmental push, announced by Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on World Mental Health Day in October 2026, to treat mental health as a fundamental component of national healthcare.

Expanding capacity and focus on complex cases

As IMH transitions into the National Centre for Mental Health, it will undergo phased redevelopment and expansion through 2040. By the early 2030s, three regional hospitals-Changi General Hospital, Woodlands Hospital, and Alexandra Hospital-are expected to open psychiatric wards with approximately 100 beds each. This expansion will allow IMH to refocus its resources on the most complex psychiatric cases, including treatment-resistant disorders, addiction medicine, crisis de-escalation, and forensic psychiatry.

To manage increased demand and waiting times, the center plans to hire more healthcare professionals, including psychiatrists, physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals. It will also enhance its in-house capabilities in general medicine, diagnostics, and imaging. This is particularly important as the psychiatric patient population ages and develops more physical health issues, reducing the need to transfer patients to nearby hospitals for medical care. Additionally, IMH intends to establish a national research centre for mental health, uniting academic institutions and healthcare clusters to generate evidence-based insights tailored to the local context.

Lim is cautious about the impact of the name change on public perception. He acknowledges that renaming the institution is not a "magic pill" for erasing stigma. Instead, he views the success of the initiative as dependent on building a healthcare ecosystem that supports individuals in living, recovering, and participating meaningfully in society. The ultimate aim is to reduce stigma by fostering community acceptance and integrating mental health support into everyday life through various community touchpoints.