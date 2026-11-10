2026 haze imposes S$2.32 billion cost on Singapore despite lower pollution intensity

The 2026 haze episode has imposed a preliminary economic cost of S$2.32 billion on Singapore as of October 31, representing a 4% increase over the adjusted 2015 estimate. This figure, derived by Nanyang Technological University's Euston Quah and Singapore University of Social Sciences' Eugene Or, reflects a larger aggregate loss despite a shorter duration of hazy days and a lower average Pollutant Standards Index reading compared to 2015. The escalation is driven by a larger resident population, higher household incomes, and increased visitor spending, rather than a rise in pollution intensity.

Household Burden and Health Costs

For households, the financial impact extends beyond the price of protective measures such as masks. The dominant cost component is the health burden, which includes direct treatment expenses and the economic value of reduced risks of illness and premature death. Quah and Or noted that the value of this health burden was higher in 2026 than in 2015 due to updated health data and assumptions. Additionally, households experienced disruptions in time allocation due to illness, affecting both work and non-work activities. While the cost of lost time was lower in 2026 than in 2015 because fewer hazy days outweighed higher earnings and population growth, the overall health-related outlays remained significant.

The cost of protection, including the purchase of masks, decreased from 2015 levels. This reduction was attributed to the shorter duration of the haze event, which offset the increased number of households needing protection. Thus, while the per-unit cost of mitigation may have varied, the total expenditure on these immediate household-level protections was lower in 2026.

Market Losses and Economic Mechanisms

The economic mechanism behind the S$2.32 billion figure is primarily linked to lost consumption and productivity. Tourism losses, encompassing both direct revenue and additional business losses, were higher in 2026 than in 2015. This increase is tied to higher arrival numbers and spending data, indicating that the potential economic volume lost due to reduced tourist activity was greater in 2026, even if the pollution levels were lower. The calculation also includes a "well-being" component, which quantifies the willingness of residents to pay for cleaner air, reflecting a non-market valuation of environmental quality that directly impacts household utility.

These costs are not uniformly distributed. The researchers argue that understanding who bears these costs is critical for targeting protection and planning adaptations. The distribution of the burden falls on households through health expenditures and lost leisure or work time, while businesses face lost revenue in sectors dependent on tourism and outdoor activity. The higher income levels in Singapore mean that the opportunity cost of lost days is greater in monetary terms, amplifying the total economic impact.

Policy Implications for Cost-Sharing

Quah and Or propose that this data should guide a "victim-pays" approach, where affected countries contribute to financing prevention measures in source countries like Indonesia. The logic is that if supporting fire-free practices costs less than the damage avoided, contributing to these efforts can leave affected nations better off. However, they emphasize that this must be balanced with legal accountability, ensuring that companies responsible for burning are held liable. The S$2.32 billion figure serves as a baseline for cost-benefit analysis, suggesting that prevention budgets should be phased and results-based rather than matching the total damage amount directly. The goal is to use precise measurements of household and business losses to direct public funds toward the most effective interventions for reducing fire risk and protecting community well-being.