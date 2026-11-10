World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

2026 haze imposes S$2.32 billion cost on Singapore despite lower pollution intensity

World » Asia » Singapore

The 2026 haze episode has imposed a preliminary economic cost of S$2.32 billion on Singapore as of October 31, representing a 4% increase over the adjusted 2015 estimate. This figure, derived by Nanyang Technological University's Euston Quah and Singapore University of Social Sciences' Eugene Or, reflects a larger aggregate loss despite a shorter duration of hazy days and a lower average Pollutant Standards Index reading compared to 2015. The escalation is driven by a larger resident population, higher household incomes, and increased visitor spending, rather than a rise in pollution intensity.

Household Burden and Health Costs

For households, the financial impact extends beyond the price of protective measures such as masks. The dominant cost component is the health burden, which includes direct treatment expenses and the economic value of reduced risks of illness and premature death. Quah and Or noted that the value of this health burden was higher in 2026 than in 2015 due to updated health data and assumptions. Additionally, households experienced disruptions in time allocation due to illness, affecting both work and non-work activities. While the cost of lost time was lower in 2026 than in 2015 because fewer hazy days outweighed higher earnings and population growth, the overall health-related outlays remained significant.

The cost of protection, including the purchase of masks, decreased from 2015 levels. This reduction was attributed to the shorter duration of the haze event, which offset the increased number of households needing protection. Thus, while the per-unit cost of mitigation may have varied, the total expenditure on these immediate household-level protections was lower in 2026.

Market Losses and Economic Mechanisms

The economic mechanism behind the S$2.32 billion figure is primarily linked to lost consumption and productivity. Tourism losses, encompassing both direct revenue and additional business losses, were higher in 2026 than in 2015. This increase is tied to higher arrival numbers and spending data, indicating that the potential economic volume lost due to reduced tourist activity was greater in 2026, even if the pollution levels were lower. The calculation also includes a "well-being" component, which quantifies the willingness of residents to pay for cleaner air, reflecting a non-market valuation of environmental quality that directly impacts household utility.

These costs are not uniformly distributed. The researchers argue that understanding who bears these costs is critical for targeting protection and planning adaptations. The distribution of the burden falls on households through health expenditures and lost leisure or work time, while businesses face lost revenue in sectors dependent on tourism and outdoor activity. The higher income levels in Singapore mean that the opportunity cost of lost days is greater in monetary terms, amplifying the total economic impact.

Policy Implications for Cost-Sharing

Quah and Or propose that this data should guide a "victim-pays" approach, where affected countries contribute to financing prevention measures in source countries like Indonesia. The logic is that if supporting fire-free practices costs less than the damage avoided, contributing to these efforts can leave affected nations better off. However, they emphasize that this must be balanced with legal accountability, ensuring that companies responsible for burning are held liable. The S$2.32 billion figure serves as a baseline for cost-benefit analysis, suggesting that prevention budgets should be phased and results-based rather than matching the total damage amount directly. The goal is to use precise measurements of household and business losses to direct public funds toward the most effective interventions for reducing fire risk and protecting community well-being.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Business
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Phuket's November Window: Beaches Calm, Crowds Absent
Travel
Phuket's November Window: Beaches Calm, Crowds Absent
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips Alexander Shtorm The M87 black hole is lighter than its shadow suggested Angela Antonova Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table Lyuba Lulko
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Last materials
2026 haze imposes S$2.32 billion cost on Singapore despite lower pollution intensity
Ng Zhe Nin wins Singapore's first Youth Olympics gold since 2014 in Dakar
Honey cake formulation: essential ingredients for achieving the perfect soft texture
Why Your Winter Blooms Drop: It Is Not The Watering Calendar
Why Pot Shape Affects Root Health: The Hidden Cost of the 'Bottle-Neck' Design
ZZ Plant Stops Growing? Unsalted Potato Water Might Help
Russian oil dominance faces sudden collapse: rising shipping expenses pushed Indian buyers away
Trans-Baikal Waste Management Crisis Ends in Bankruptcies and Criminal Charges
Russia's Krasnodar Region Shifts From Imported Seeds to Domestic Genetic Material
Microwave Chicken Sausages: Texture and Technique
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.