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Ng Zhe Nin wins Singapore's first Youth Olympics gold since 2014 in Dakar

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Team Singapore has secured its first gold medal at a Summer Youth Olympic Games since 2014, marking a significant milestone in the nation's youth sporting development. The victory, achieved by wushu exponent Ng Zhe Nin in Dakar, Senegal, comes amid a broader competition involving more than 2,600 athletes aged 14 to 17 across 25 sports. This edition of the Games, running from October 31 to November 13, is notable for being the first Olympic sporting event held on the African continent.

Table tennis
Photo: unsplash.com by Steven Skerritt is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Table tennis

The medal was won in the wushu discipline, a sport that has been included in the Olympic programme as a medal sport for the first time. Ng, 16, claimed gold with a combined score of 18.713 points, placing first in both the taijishan routine with 9.353 points and the taijiquan segment with 9.360 points. Her achievement underscores the expansion of Singapore's competitive roster, as the country is represented by 14 athletes across nine sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, 3x3 basketball, fencing, artistic gymnastics, sailing, table tennis, and wushu.

In addition to the gold medal, Singapore has recorded a silver medal in table tennis. Loy Ming Ying, 16, secured the silver in the women's singles event. She defeated Hong Kong's Su Tsz Tung 4-2 in the semi-finals before losing 2-4 to Chinese Taipei's Chen Min-hsin in the final. This marks Singapore's second Youth Olympic Games medal in table tennis, following a silver won by Isabelle Li at the inaugural Games in Singapore in 2010. The Singapore Table Tennis Association cited Ming Ying's performance as a testament to resilience and fighting spirit.

Competitions continue with several Singaporean athletes advancing to later stages. Archer Tabitha Yeo, 17, advanced in the women's individual elimination round after defeating New Zealand's Ella Yang 6-0 on November 7. She is scheduled to face Mexico's Maya Casas Lara on Monday. The 17-year-old noted that she focuses on performing her best regardless of her opponent's ranking.

Other scheduled events include the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round for Emmanuelle Tan, 14, who was crowned national junior champion in March. Windsurfers Trevor Ng, 16, and Kate Teo, 15, will compete in the men's and women's events, respectively. Fencer Ashton Auw, 17, is set to compete in the men's sabre event on the final day of the Games, having previously earned silver at the 2025 FIE Cadet World Cup and bronze at the 2025 Asian Cadet Cup. Daryen Ko, 17, will also compete in the men's 400m hurdles on Monday.

The 3x3 basketball team and badminton player Zack Ng did not advance past the group stage, with the basketball team losing both Pool C matches and Ng falling in the group stage of men's singles. The remaining days of competition will feature athletes in archery, athletics, gymnastics, and windsurfing as Team Singapore concludes its participation in Dakar 2026.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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