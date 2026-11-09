8 Historic Firsts: Disability, Religion, and Identity in the New Senate Class

Following the November 2026 midterm elections, eight candidates have secured seats in the U. S. Senate, marking a significant demographic shift in the upper chamber of Congress. With Democrats flipping more than 40 House seats and taking control of both chambers, several incoming senators represent historic firsts for the institution. The new class includes individuals who will break barriers related to disability, religion, ethnicity, gender, and sexual orientation upon taking office in January.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Capitol, Washington, USA

Josh Turek of Iowa becomes the first Paralympian to serve in the U. S. Senate. The Democrat, a two-time gold medalist in wheelchair basketball and a living with spina bifida, defeated Republican Ashley Hinson in the general election. His election marks a new precedent for disability representation in the upper chamber.

Julia Letlow of Louisiana will become the first Republican woman to represent the state in the Senate. Letlow had previously made history in 2021 as the first Republican woman elected to the U. S. House from Louisiana, where she served to replace her late husband, Congressman Luke Letlow. In the 2026 cycle, she defeated incumbent Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy in the primary and secured the general election victory.

Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan becomes the first Muslim person elected to the U. S. Senate. The incoming Democrat, an epidemiologist and former health director for the city of Detroit, is the son of Egyptian immigrants. He won the seat after defeating Republican Mike Rogers.

Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota becomes the first Native American elected to the U. S. Senate. A member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, Flanagan, who is the state's Democratic Lieutenant Governor, is also the first woman of color elected to statewide office in Minnesota. She will succeed outgoing Democratic Sen. Tina Smith.

Chris Pappas of New Hampshire becomes the first openly gay man elected to the U. S. Senate. Pappas, who previously served four terms in the House, also becomes the first gay man to represent New Hampshire in the upper chamber. He defeated Republican John Sununu in the general election.

Annie Andrews of South Carolina becomes the first woman elected to the U. S. Senate from the state. Andrews's victory is notable as she defeated Darline Graham, who had been appointed to replace her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham. The win is considered one of the major upsets of the election cycle in a traditionally Republican state.

James Talarico and Adam Hamilton represent historic shifts for their respective states, Texas and Kansas, which have not sent Democratic senators to Washington in decades. Talarico, a Democrat, defeated Republican Ken Paxton to become the first Democrat elected from Texas to the Senate since 1988. In Kansas, Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated incumbent Republican Roger Marshall, ending a nearly 100-year streak of Republican representation in the state's Senate seats, as he will be the first Democrat from Kansas to serve in the chamber since 1932.