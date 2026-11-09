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House Democrats to Subpoena DHS for Fatal Immigration Shooting Data

World » Americas

Following their midterm victory, Democratic lawmakers in the U. S. House of Representatives intend to expand federal oversight into fatal shootings involving immigration enforcement officers. This action leverages the legislative branch's inherent authority to issue subpoenas and compel testimony, a procedural mechanism distinct from executive branch investigations or criminal prosecutions. The initiative is driven by the need to extract specific operational data-including internal use-of-force reports and chain-of-command orders-from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding deaths that occurred during federal immigration surges in 2025 and early 2026.

Minnesota National Guard During Minneapolis Protests (50783435136)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tony Webster, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Minnesota National Guard During Minneapolis Protests (50783435136)

Legislative Authority and Procedural Mechanisms

The primary instrument for this oversight is the congressional subpoena power, which allows the House to mandate that individuals and agencies produce documents and testify under oath. Unlike state-level criminal investigations, which are currently facing jurisdictional conflicts over evidence, federal subpoenas are legally binding on federal agents and political appointees. Key figures identified as potential subjects of this scrutiny include White House Border Czar Tom Homan, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, who is expected to lead the House Judiciary Committee, stated that Congress will use every available tool to investigate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Rep. Robert Garcia, anticipated to head the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, indicated a strategy of demanding comprehensive agency compliance, while Rep. Bennie Thompson, expected to lead the House Committee on Homeland Security, has formally requested that Secretary Markwayne Mullin ensure DHS complies with document preservation requirements.

Institutional Constraints and Operational Realities

While Congress holds the power to compel disclosure, it lacks the authority to directly defund the agency or remove executive branch personnel without a veto-proof supermajority. Legal experts note that the President retains significant control over federal resources and agency operations, creating a procedural bottleneck for immediate policy changes. However, the evidentiary value of congressional proceedings extends beyond federal oversight. Documented testimony and internal reports obtained by Congress can serve as critical evidence for state and local prosecutors who have struggled to secure federal files related to incidents such as the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

The Department of Homeland Security has resisted this pressure, with General Counsel James Percival characterizing the legislative efforts as political shenanigans. Conversely, the White House has asserted that the executive branch retains control over federal powers. Despite these institutional frictions, the practical consequence of the congressional shift is the forced disclosure of internal decision-making processes, including training protocols and threat assessments that were previously withheld from public view. This mechanism aims to transition the narrative from political dispute to a documented record of federal agency conduct.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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