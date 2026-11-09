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Gen Z voters swing nearly 50 points to Democrats in 2026 midterms

World » Americas

Exit polling from the 2026 midterm elections reveals a decisive shift in young American voting behavior, with candidates under 30 voting for Democrats by a margin of nearly 50 points. This result marks a stark reversal from the 2024 presidential election, where the Democratic Party lost critical ground with this demographic to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. According to the data, this shift was driven not by a massive surge in turnout, as Gen Z voters accounted for only 11% of the total vote, but by a significant realignment of preference in competitive House and Senate races.

Young people
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Krists Luhaers, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Young people

The most pronounced impact of this demographic shift was observed in the Texas U. S. Senate race, where Democrat James Talarico won the statewide contest by 12 percentage points. However, within the specific cohort of voters under 30, Talarico secured a margin of 60 points, highlighting how young voters tipped the balance in a state traditionally considered Republican territory. This pattern of high-margin support for Democrats among younger voters was a defining feature of the party's broader success in flipping seats during the midterms.

Analysts attribute this reversal primarily to disillusionment with the incumbent administration's performance. Throughout President Trump's second term, Gen Z voters increasingly rejected the party's platform, citing unfulfilled campaign promises regarding price reductions, the avoidance of new wars, and the handling of federal corruption investigations, including the release of the Epstein files. Exit polling indicates that economic concerns were the top priority for 43% of 18-29-year-olds, with more than 80% of this group stating that the current administration's policies had worsened economic conditions. Similar opposition was expressed regarding the administration's tariff strategies and the decision to engage in military conflict with Iran.

Data from the Center for Influencing Change in Local Elections (CIRCLE) suggests that 15% of young voters who supported Trump in 2024 switched to backing Democratic House candidates in the 2026 midterms. This shift included specific demographic blocs that had narrowly voted Republican in 2024, such as white men and Latino men, who voted for Democrats by double-digit margins this year. Democratic candidates also narrowed the gap with young rural voters and those without college degrees. While some of these gains may reflect a portion of former Trump supporters choosing not to vote in the midterms, the net effect was a decisive realignment of the young electorate toward the opposition party.

Political scientists note that neither major party holds a permanent claim on the Gen Z and Millennial generations. John Della Volpe, director of the Harvard Youth Poll, emphasized that each electoral cycle presents voters with a different set of experiences that influence their choices. "Every candidate, every party has to earn their votes," Della Volpe stated. He highlighted an enthusiasm gap observed in October 2026 surveys, where half of young Democrats said they definitely planned to vote, compared to just one-third of young Republicans and less than one-quarter of young Independents. As Gen Z and Millennial voters are projected to constitute more than half of the electorate by 2028, their ability to sway election outcomes remains a central factor for both parties."

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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