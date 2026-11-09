ICE Maintains Aggressive Enforcement Tempo With 19,000 Weekly Arrest Target After Midterms

Multiple U. S. officials told CBS News that the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have not received instructions to reduce immigration enforcement activities following the midterm elections. Instead, agency sources indicated that ICE officials have been directed to maintain an aggressive operational tempo, with a specific target of approximately 19,000 arrests per week, or roughly 2,700 per day. This represents an increase from the previous daily target of 2,000 arrests, a benchmark established by the administration before the recent electoral cycle.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by usicegov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations' (ERO) officers in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 14, 2025 - 20

The continuity of these enforcement measures is attributed to the elevation of Stephen Miller to the role of White House chief of staff. According to the officials, Miller's appointment signals the administration's commitment to sustaining its deportation operations and its broader campaign to restrict legal immigration. One official stated, regarding the prospect of a pullback after the midterms, "I would count on the opposite” given Miller's new position. The administration's internal assessment, as cited by these sources, is that the electoral losses were driven primarily by economic concerns and geopolitical issues rather than opposition to immigration enforcement itself.

Institutional Authority and Legislative Funding

Despite the change in congressional composition, where Democrats assumed control of both chambers of Congress in January, the administration maintains significant institutional leverage through existing legislative measures. Theresa Cardinal Brown, an immigration official who served during the Obama and Bush administrations, noted that the agency received $75 billion in funding through 2029 via the "One Big Beautiful Bill,” which President Trump signed into law the previous year. This secured financial base, combined with the administration's stance, suggests that ICE will continue its operations at the current pace. Cardinal Brown stated, "They have the money. They have the resources.”

The White House has publicly reaffirmed this trajectory. Spokeswoman Lauren Bis stated that the administration will not slow down efforts to arrest and deport individuals, citing a reduction in illegal crossings at the U. S.-Mexico border to historically low levels. She characterized the current administration as having a stronger enforcement record than any previous presidency.

Operational Mechanisms and Legal Constraints

The administration's enforcement strategy has included significant restrictions on the asylum system and refugee admissions, with specific exemptions noted for certain demographics. Additionally, the administration has tightened access to legal immigration benefits, such as green cards. These policy shifts have been implemented through executive actions and agency directives rather than new congressional legislation, allowing for rapid implementation.

Legal challenges have increased in parallel with these operations. Miller has publicly suggested suspending habeas corpus for ICE detainees, a constitutional mechanism allowing individuals to challenge unlawful detention. This proposal reflects the administration's effort to limit judicial avenues for challenging deportation proceedings, particularly as other legal options for release from detention have been narrowed. The administration believes this approach will reduce the ability of courts to intervene in enforcement cases.

While the administration maintains its federal stance, local and state-level responses may introduce friction. Cardinal Brown predicted that communities with newly elected Democratic leaders, such as Texas, might limit local law enforcement cooperation with ICE. Indeed, following the election results, the mayor of Houston indicated that local police would limit their cooperation with federal immigration officials. However, the administration has indicated it will likely veto any congressional attempts to restrict ICE funding or operations, relying on the existing statutory and financial frameworks to sustain its enforcement agenda.