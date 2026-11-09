US Homelessness Drops 6% in 2025, But Disputes Over Policy Drivers Remain

The U. S. population experiencing homelessness fell by more than 6% in 2025, representing a reduction of approximately 49,000 individuals. This marks the second consecutive year of decline, though the total number of people living in shelters or on the streets remains near 700,000, a figure that exceeds pre-pandemic levels. The drop reflects changes in local housing availability and policy enforcement, yet it leaves a significant share of the housing crisis unaddressed.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Homeless on the streets

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner attributed the decrease to the administration's immigration policies, specifically the removal of criminal illegals and border security measures. Turner stated that these actions "drove a historic decrease in homelessness." In contrast, Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, credited the decline to the effectiveness of Congress-funded programs that housed individuals without preconditions. Oliva emphasized that investments in housing-first approaches, particularly for veterans, were central to the progress. Homelessness among U. S. veterans decreased by more than 7% last year and has fallen nearly 60% since 2010.

Policy Mechanisms and Local Markets

The divergence in explanation highlights a split over which housing mechanisms actually drive stability. Devon Kurtz, Public Safety Policy Director at the Cicero Institute, an administration ally, pointed to declines in New York, Chicago, Boston, and Denver as evidence of the impact of stricter enforcement. These four cities accounted for half of the national drop, according to Kurtz, who linked the changes to the reduction of asylum seekers who had previously turned up in homeless shelters. Kurtz also highlighted San Francisco's shift toward sober-living options, which ban drugs and alcohol, arguing that such requirements help individuals achieve recovery.

Critics, however, argue that sober-living mandates may exacerbate housing instability for those with substance use disorders, as relapse is common. The administration seeks to redirect billions in homelessness spending toward short-term housing with mandated addiction and mental health treatment, a shift that has faced legal challenges. Oliva contends that the longstanding federal policy of providing permanent housing first, followed by voluntary treatment, was not the cause of the pandemic-era spike but rather a necessary foundation for stability. She noted that while the decline was broad, it did not reach the most vulnerable groups; individuals who have been homeless for a long time, often suffering from chronic mental health issues, saw a small increase in numbers.

Local market conditions also played a role in the 2025 figures. Oliva's analysis indicated that softening rental markets in some areas contributed to the decline. Although rents remain high, they have dropped from their pandemic-era peaks, which may have reduced the flow of newly unhoused people. Additionally, areas affected by major weather disasters, such as western North Carolina and Hawaii, saw declines as HUD and other agencies provided assistance to both disaster-displaced individuals and those experiencing homelessness, leveraging the response infrastructure to address housing gaps. The Supreme Court's 2024 decision allowing cities to ban public camping influenced local enforcement, but Oliva's analysis suggests that cities with such bans performed worse than the national average in reducing homelessness, indicating that criminalization alone did not resolve the underlying housing shortage.