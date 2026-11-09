World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

US Homelessness Drops 6% in 2025, But Disputes Over Policy Drivers Remain

World » Americas

The U. S. population experiencing homelessness fell by more than 6% in 2025, representing a reduction of approximately 49,000 individuals. This marks the second consecutive year of decline, though the total number of people living in shelters or on the streets remains near 700,000, a figure that exceeds pre-pandemic levels. The drop reflects changes in local housing availability and policy enforcement, yet it leaves a significant share of the housing crisis unaddressed.

Homeless on the streets
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Homeless on the streets

Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Scott Turner attributed the decrease to the administration's immigration policies, specifically the removal of criminal illegals and border security measures. Turner stated that these actions "drove a historic decrease in homelessness." In contrast, Ann Oliva, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, credited the decline to the effectiveness of Congress-funded programs that housed individuals without preconditions. Oliva emphasized that investments in housing-first approaches, particularly for veterans, were central to the progress. Homelessness among U. S. veterans decreased by more than 7% last year and has fallen nearly 60% since 2010.

Policy Mechanisms and Local Markets

The divergence in explanation highlights a split over which housing mechanisms actually drive stability. Devon Kurtz, Public Safety Policy Director at the Cicero Institute, an administration ally, pointed to declines in New York, Chicago, Boston, and Denver as evidence of the impact of stricter enforcement. These four cities accounted for half of the national drop, according to Kurtz, who linked the changes to the reduction of asylum seekers who had previously turned up in homeless shelters. Kurtz also highlighted San Francisco's shift toward sober-living options, which ban drugs and alcohol, arguing that such requirements help individuals achieve recovery.

Critics, however, argue that sober-living mandates may exacerbate housing instability for those with substance use disorders, as relapse is common. The administration seeks to redirect billions in homelessness spending toward short-term housing with mandated addiction and mental health treatment, a shift that has faced legal challenges. Oliva contends that the longstanding federal policy of providing permanent housing first, followed by voluntary treatment, was not the cause of the pandemic-era spike but rather a necessary foundation for stability. She noted that while the decline was broad, it did not reach the most vulnerable groups; individuals who have been homeless for a long time, often suffering from chronic mental health issues, saw a small increase in numbers.

Local market conditions also played a role in the 2025 figures. Oliva's analysis indicated that softening rental markets in some areas contributed to the decline. Although rents remain high, they have dropped from their pandemic-era peaks, which may have reduced the flow of newly unhoused people. Additionally, areas affected by major weather disasters, such as western North Carolina and Hawaii, saw declines as HUD and other agencies provided assistance to both disaster-displaced individuals and those experiencing homelessness, leveraging the response infrastructure to address housing gaps. The Supreme Court's 2024 decision allowing cities to ban public camping influenced local enforcement, but Oliva's analysis suggests that cities with such bans performed worse than the national average in reducing homelessness, indicating that criminalization alone did not resolve the underlying housing shortage.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
New Zealand apple growers begin planting climate-resilient variety Tutti
New Zealand
New Zealand apple growers begin planting climate-resilient variety Tutti
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
The M87 black hole is lighter than its shadow suggested Angela Antonova Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table Lyuba Lulko Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable Alexander Shtorm
Beef goulash with mashed potatoes: professional techniques for meat browning and sauce emulsification
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Deep beneath the Arabian Peninsula: seismic arrays exposed the brutal mechanical failure of a slab
Deep beneath the Arabian Peninsula: seismic arrays exposed the brutal mechanical failure of a slab
Last materials
Gen Z voters swing nearly 50 points to Democrats in 2026 midterms
ICE Maintains Aggressive Enforcement Tempo With 19,000 Weekly Arrest Target After Midterms
US Homelessness Drops 6% in 2025, But Disputes Over Policy Drivers Remain
New Zealand apple growers begin planting climate-resilient variety Tutti
Cotton Lace Doily Spheres Rely on a Dried PVA Shell to Become Rigid Lighting Elements
Clay-Sawdust Insulation: Low-Cost Traditional Mix Requires Thick Layers and Load Calculation
Painting Over High-Gloss MDF: Why Mechanical Matting Determines Adhesion
How Citric Acid Dissolves Kettle Scale Without Scrubbing
The M87 black hole is lighter than its shadow suggested
Researchers recreate the Lycurgus Cup's green-to-red glass shift
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.