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France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion

World » Americas

France has formally committed to attending the upcoming Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Abu Dhabi, directly contradicting the Kremlin's insistence that European officials have no role in the trilateral talks. Jean-Noël Barrot, the French foreign minister, stated on Sunday that "France will be there and will ensure that Europe's voice is heard," though he did not specify whether European representatives would actively negotiate or merely observe. The meetings, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in the United Arab Emirates, had previously been defined by Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv as a three-way session excluding Europe. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, had explicitly ruled out a European role earlier in the week, asserting that the trilateral format was already agreed upon and criticizing European governments for an inability to determine a single spokesperson.

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus
Photo: Кировский районный исполнительный комитет by БелТА, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus

Institutional context and negotiation format

This marks the fourth round of U. S.-brokered discussions between the warring nations, the first to take place since the stalemate in Geneva in February. The current cycle was triggered after U. S. envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg in October. That meeting resulted in the release of an American prisoner from a Russian jail, a move widely interpreted as a Kremlin gesture in response to the Trump administration's earlier lifting of sanctions on Russian diesel exports. Witkoff has indicated that the agenda for the Abu Dhabi talks will cover postwar security arrangements, conflict de-escalation, and humanitarian issues, following a limited ceasefire brokered by First Lady Melania Trump that allowed aid to enter a Russian-occupied town.

Delegation composition and strategic positioning

Russia's delegation will be led again by Vladimir Medinsky, a senior aide to Putin who has participated in discussions since March 2022. Notably, this delegation includes Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, as well as Yury Zhigarlovsky from the General Staff's operations directorate and military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov. While this more senior lineup might suggest Moscow is prepared to address political and military complexities, the Institute for the Study of War notes that some of these officials have previously sought to slow negotiations or press Moscow's demands. Russia continues to demand that Ukraine cede territory and renounce NATO membership, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists on clearly defined security commitments specifying who would act and how in the event of a future Russian attack.

Political drivers and ongoing conflict

The timing of the talks coincides with significant political shifts in Washington. Zelenskyy noted that recent Democratic victories in midterm elections could improve Ukraine's access to U. S. aid, while Russia may seek to finalize a deal aligned with the Trump administration's outlines before a Democratic-controlled Congress takes effect in January. Additionally, preparations are underway for a potential trilateral meeting between U. S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Putin at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen later this month. Despite diplomatic efforts, hostilities continue; Zelenskyy reported that Russia fired 36 ballistic missiles at the Kyiv area over the weekend, with only four intercepted, while a strike on an aid distribution site in Komyshuvakha killed at least 55 people.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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