Nvidia Board Launches Independent Investigation Into CEO Jensen Huang Following Foreign Espionage Allegations

The board of directors at Nvidia Inc. has initiated an independent investigation into company founder and Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, citing recent reports that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. In a statement issued on Sunday, the board confirmed that a committee of independent directors, working with outside independent counsel, will oversee the review.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NVIDIA Тайвань, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA

"The NVIDIA Board is initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort," the board stated. The company emphasized that it prioritizes U. S. national and economic security, describing these interests as paramount to the well-being of Nvidia and its shareholders. The board added that it has no reason to believe that corporate secrets or national security have been compromised by any such efforts.

Institutional Basis and Scope

The decision to launch the inquiry stems directly from specific allegations reported by The New York Times last month. The report stated that U. S. authorities were investigating Alice Huang, a former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company. Megaspeed is a significant client of Nvidia, having purchased more than $4.8 billion worth of the company's chips over the past two years. U. S. intelligence officials, according to the report, believe Alice Huang acted as a spy for China's Ministry of State Security and maintained a close personal relationship with Jensen Huang.

In response to these reports, Jensen Huang acknowledged the situation in a personal statement, admitting to infidelity and apologizing to his wife and children. He stated, "There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry." Huang also addressed his professional responsibilities, saying he fell short of his duties to employees, the board, and shareholders, while reaffirming his commitment to leading Nvidia. He explicitly supported the board's actions, stating, "I support the investigation and will cooperate fully."

Huang further declared his commitment to protecting the company and supporting American national security, adding, "I am proud and grateful to be an American." The investigation is being conducted at the board level, with independent directors and external legal counsel ensuring the process remains separate from day-to-day management. While China's government has dismissed the espionage claims as "groundless speculation" according to CBS News, the institutional mechanism for the review at Nvidia is now active under the authority of its board of directors.