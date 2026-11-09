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Mahesh Muralidhar wins Tāmaki for National, becoming first Indian-origin MP elected to an electorate seat

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Mahesh Muralidhar has won the Tāmaki electorate for the National Party in the 2026 general election, a result that restores the constituency to National after its 2023 loss to ACT. After 97 percent of votes were counted, Muralidhar held a lead of more than 5,300 votes over ACT's James Christmas. This victory establishes Muralidhar as the first MP of Indian origin to be elected to an electorate seat rather than entering Parliament via the party list. The result reverses the 2023 outcome, when ACT's Brooke van Velden defeated National's Simon O'Connor, ending O'Connor's four-term hold on the seat.

New Zealand
Photo: Own work by Malcolm Jacobson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
New Zealand

The electoral data recorded on election night shows Muralidhar receiving 15,303 votes, compared with 9,961 for Labour's Max Harris and 7,659 for Christmas. Christmas is expected to enter Parliament through ACT's party list. Tāmaki, established in 1946, is one of New Zealand's three wealthiest electorates. It has historically been a National stronghold, represented by Robert Muldoon from 1960 to 1991, followed by Clem Simich and Allan Peachey, before Simon O'Connor held the seat from 2011 to 2023. The electorate has voted for Labour in only two instances during its history, and even in Labour's 2020 landslide, National's candidate secured over 50 percent of the electorate vote despite Labour leading the party vote.

Institutional Context and Political Composition

The election result contributes to a narrow parliamentary balance. Preliminary projections indicate that Labour is narrowly ahead of National in the party vote, with the two parties separated by less than one percentage point as counting nears completion. If special votes, due to be counted by 27 November, confirm current trends, National, ACT, and New Zealand First may secure a joint majority in the House of Representatives. Muralidhar's victory represents a significant shift in the institutional composition of the opposition or government, depending on the final coalition formation, and marks the first time a candidate of Indian descent has won a direct mandate for an electorate seat.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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