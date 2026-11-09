New Zealand 2026 general election turnout drops to 74.6 percent

The Electoral Commission has reported that voter turnout for the 2026 general election stands at 74.6 percent of eligible voters, positioning it as the second lowest recorded in New Zealand history. This figure is derived from preliminary data indicating that 2.4 million ordinary votes were cast, while approximately 400,000 special votes remain uncounted.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены Elderly people at the polling station. The woman looks through the glass with the table.

Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne confirmed that the current turnout is slightly lower than that recorded in the 2023 election. The total projected vote count of 2.8 million marks a significant decrease from the more than 3.6 million votes cast in the previous cycle. Le Quesne noted that the special votes category includes 96,000 ballots from overseas voters, which require a statutory ten-day window for return before being processed.

The Commission's enrolment data shows that just under 3.7 million individuals were registered to vote, representing 93.6 percent of the eligible population. This is a decline from the 94.7 percent enrolment rate recorded in the last election, which had previously set a record. The preliminary results cited are based on the 2,432,403 ordinary votes counted on election night, including informal votes, and are described as indicative only.

Official results will not be finalized until the special votes have been verified and counted. The Electoral Commission expects to complete this procedural stage within 20 days, with the final official results scheduled for release on Friday, 27 November 2026.