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New Zealand parliament to expand by 11 seats after 2026 election overhang

World » Oceania » New Zealand

Following the preliminary results of the 2026 New Zealand general election, Parliament is projected to exceed its standard 120-member composition by 11 seats due to an overhang situation. Both the National Party and Te Pāti Māori have won more electorate seats than their respective party votes would entitle them under the Mixed Member Proportional (MMP) system. National is expected to have seven additional overhang members of parliament, while Te Pāti Māori will hold four extra seats.

Voting in the elections: a man puts a ballot in the ballot box
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Все права защищены
Voting in the elections: a man puts a ballot in the ballot box

The formation of these overhang seats has prompted questions regarding the influence of strategic voting campaigns. Businessman Harry Mowbray encouraged supporters to cast their electorate vote for National candidates while directing their party vote to ACT or New Zealand First. Similarly, Te Pāti Māori campaigned on an explicit overhang strategy, urging supporters to vote for their local candidate but cast their party vote for the Green Party or Labour. However, constitutional law expert Graeme Edgeler questions whether these coordinated efforts were the primary driver of the expanded parliament.

Edgeler argues there is a reasonable possibility that the overhang resulted organically from the low popularity of the two major parties, National and Labour, leading up to the election. He noted that when major parties experience significantly reduced support, the risk of such electoral distortions increases naturally. He stated, "Was this something that was artificially caused? Or was it just because, well, both National and Labour were very unpopular going into this election?”

The definitive analysis of voting patterns remains pending. Edgeler indicated that the Electoral Commission's split-vote analysis would provide further clarity on the extent to which strategic voting versus organic voter behavior contributed to the result. He suggested that if the major parties recover their support levels in the next three to six years, the magnitude of the overhang may diminish or cease to occur under the current rules.

While Edgeler dismissed the notion that the result is a "mockery” of the MMP system, he emphasized that a repeat of such a significant overhang would necessitate a formal review of the electoral framework. He warned that if the system allows for such distortions that affect government formation, it creates incentives for other parties to employ similar strategic voting tactics.

Edgeler outlined several international mechanisms that have been used to address overhang issues, which could serve as models for potential New Zealand reforms. He cited Germany's historical approach, where parties were granted additional seats to balance the overhang, a practice that was eventually revised to allocate parliamentary seats strictly based on the party vote. He also mentioned systems where a single vote serves as both the local candidate selection and the party preference.

Further potential reforms include altering the parliamentary voting mechanism itself. Edgeler proposed limiting voting rights on bills to reflect the party vote proportion rather than providing one vote per member of parliament. Under such a scenario, based on the current preliminary results, National would hold 35 votes rather than 42, and Te Pāti Māori would hold one vote instead of five.

Any such structural changes would require clear advance signaling to voters. Edgeler affirmed that for the duration of the current term, Parliament will operate under the existing rules that were in place during the 2026 election. He stated that reviewing these rules is a necessary step for the future, noting that all available international solutions should be considered to determine which approach best suits New Zealand's political context.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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