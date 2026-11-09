New Zealand apple growers begin planting climate-resilient variety Tutti

New Zealand apple growers are expanding into a new premium variety, Tutti, designed to withstand the hotter and drier growing conditions expected under climate change. Planting has begun in Hawke's Bay, with approximately 100 hectares scheduled for cultivation over the next five years. The first commercial harvest is projected to reach the market in about two years, marking a strategic shift for New Zealand's fruit export sector toward resilience in warmer climates.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hans Hillewaert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Apple tree

The variety was developed through a long-term research collaboration between New Zealand and Spain, specifically under the "Hot Climate Partnership.” T&G Global, which manages the intellectual property through its subsidiary VentureFruit, confirmed that Hawke's Bay grower X-Fruit holds the license for the initial New Zealand plantings. Morgan Rogers, general manager of global at T&G, explained that the breeding process involved selecting New Zealand genetics in Spain's Catalan region. "It's not a standard thing, but the reason we took amazing New Zealand genetics and bred and then selected them in places like the Catalan region is Spain is so we could be prepared for any future climate change that might bring tougher growing conditions for our producers,” Rogers said.

Market Position and Global Licensing

The introduction of Tutti follows the success of other premium varieties such as Envy, Dazzle, Jazz, and Joli, all targeted at the export market. Rogers noted that while the commodity apple trade is facing patchy demand due to supply and quality issues in some regions, the premium segment is growing. He cited forecasts that the global premium apple category will expand from US$13 billion in 2025 to approximately US$19 billion by 2030. This trajectory suggests a structural shift in consumer preference toward higher-quality, distinct varieties rather than volume-based commodity fruit.

Tutti has already secured international licensing, indicating established commercial interest beyond New Zealand. Orchards in South America, the European Union, the UK, and China have each licensed 300 hectares of the variety. Rogers stated he is confident in the commercial demand for the new apple despite recent challenges for some growers. The variety is also suited for growing in other New Zealand regions, including Martinborough and Marlborough, suggesting that the economic benefits of climate-adapted fruit production may extend across multiple productive areas in the country.