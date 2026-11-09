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Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades

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Bolivian exports exceeded $10 billion from January to September 2026, moving the country closer to its 2022 record of approximately $14 billion, according to Gary Rodriguez, Director General of the Bolivian Institute of Foreign Trade (IBCE).

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The growth occurred despite 53 days of road blockades between May and June. IBCE data shows that while export volumes rose by 9%, the value in monetary terms increased by 54%. This gap indicates a higher price per unit of product, reflecting the export sector's effort to offset rising logistical costs.

Foreign currency earnings from these sales provide the financial base for imports of fuel, capital goods, raw materials, and vehicles. This activity resulted in a trade balance surplus of $2.2 billion, which helps stabilize the dollar exchange rate on the domestic market and mitigate price pressure on imported goods and corporate costs.

Rodriguez noted that results could have been higher if not for social instability, as blockades and land seizures limited investment and production expansion. A simultaneous recovery in imports indicates a growing domestic demand for production resources.

The administration of Rodrigo Paz is pursuing a diplomatic shift, including the restoration of relations with Chile and the removal of visa requirements for certain visitors. These measures are intended to increase foreign investment and tourism in 2027, diversifying currency inflows beyond traditional exports.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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