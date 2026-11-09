Shalkar Airfield Restoration to Resume Passenger Service After 15 Years

The airfield in Shalkar, Aktobe Region, is being restored for passenger service after a 15-year hiatus in regular flights. SK Best Spec Stroy KZ is the contractor for the reconstruction, with a projected five-month design phase and six months for construction and installation, excluding the state expertise review period.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Transport accessibility of the region. The plane at the airport

The project focuses on the physical capacity to handle L-410 aircraft (up to 19 passengers) for daytime flights. Technical work includes reinforcing the 1,200-meter asphalt-concrete runway, reconstructing the taxiway and apron, and installing a modular passenger pavilion and security fencing.

Operations will be managed by Aliya Moldagulova International Airport, with aircraft to be acquired via financial leasing through the Industrial Development Fund. Omnipol Defence a. s. has been identified as a potential aircraft supplier; its Omnipol Airports division also offered to provide light-signal equipment, navigation, and air traffic control systems. Full operational capacity depends on the completion of construction, aircraft acquisition, and airfield certification.