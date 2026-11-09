Delhi's Post-Diwali Air Quality Remains Critically Polluted Over Decade

Delhi's air quality following Diwali celebrations has maintained a trend of critical pollution over the last decade, with temporary improvements failing to establish a systemic decline. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital reached 368 on Monday morning, categorizing the air as "very poor." Of the 54 monitoring stations, 15 recorded "extreme" pollution levels exceeding 400.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ryan from Toronto, Canada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ India

Data from the ten-year cycle identifies several peak periods of crisis. In four of the last ten years, the AQI on the day after Diwali surpassed 400, with the highest reading occurring in 2021 at 462. Other critical levels were recorded in 2016 (445), 2017 (403), and 2020 (435).

Recent trends show a lack of stable improvement. After a relative decrease in 2022 (AQI 303), pollution levels rose again: 358 in 2023, 339 in 2024, and 351 in 2025. These fluctuations suggest that temporary reductions are situational rather than the result of long-term structural changes.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since November 6. This stage prohibits non-essential construction and demolition work, restricts certain diesel vehicles, and tightens controls on industrial sites, augmenting basic measures such as road cleaning and water sprinkling.

Winter restrictions implemented on November 1 include a ban on vehicles that do not meet BS-VI standards, except in special cases, and a "no PUC certificate, no fuel" policy. Despite these administrative levers, early warning systems forecast "extreme" pollution levels in the coming days. Risks are driven by low wind speeds, poor atmospheric ventilation, industrial emissions, transport, stubble burning, and festive firework smoke.