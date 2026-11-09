Algeria Targets $10M World Bank Deal for Startups Ahead of Continental Conference

Algeria is set to host its fifth African Startup Conference in the capital from December 5 to 7, a gathering designed to channel investment into the region's innovation sector. A central objective of the event is to secure funding for local startups, including through potential financing from the World Bank.

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Noureddine Wade, the minister of economy, knowledge, and startups, stated in an interview with Al Sharq Bloomberg that negotiations with the World Bank regarding financial support for Algerian startups have reached an "advanced" stage. The target amount for these discussions exceeds $10 million. Wade indicated that the World Bank's interest is driven by the rapid growth of Algerian companies in the domestic market and their potential to expand into African and European markets.

The conference will focus on Deep Tech, a field defined by the intersection of science and engineering that requires significant research. Key areas of discussion include advanced technologies in energy, healthcare, agriculture, food processing, and artificial intelligence. Attendees will also address digital sovereignty and mechanisms for attracting capital to the continent's technological sector.

More than 25,000 participants and 40 official delegations led by ministers from across Africa are expected in the Algerian capital. Wade highlighted that outcomes from previous meetings have moved into the implementation phase, noting that resolutions from the ministerial summit became official resolutions of the African Union (AU). The conclusions of the fourth conference were approved at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa on the previous Friday.

Citing data from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Wade presented statistics on the growth of Deep Tech investment in Africa. The sector's funding volume reached $1.2 billion in 2023, up from $86 million in 2015."