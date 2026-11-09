Brazilians Remain Divided on Lula Despite 94% Support for Stability

A recent survey conducted by the research institute Quaest following Brazil's municipal elections indicates that public opinion on President Lula da Silva's administration remains sharply divided. The study found that 48% of citizens approve of the current political course, while 44% hold critical views.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Вильфредо Рафаэль Родригес Эрнандес, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Rio de Janeiro Favela, Rio de Janeiro State, Brazil 02

Despite these polarized opinions on policy, there is a near-universal consensus regarding the desire for national stability. Specifically, 94% of respondents stated they sincerely wish for the president's success in governing the country. This figure matches the sentiment recorded in December 2022, suggesting a high level of institutional trust that persists regardless of partisan preference.

The survey highlights a distinct split in the drivers of optimism and skepticism. Positive assessments are primarily tied to the government's efforts to protect democratic institutions, expand social programs, and regulate online gambling and social media platforms. Conversely, critics focus on systemic economic risks, citing high inflation, significant public debt, and tight monetary policy characterized by high interest rates that suppress economic activity. Concerns over organized crime and its impact on business and public safety also weigh heavily on the skeptical side.

For the majority of Brazilians, the administration's success will be judged by tangible improvements in household finances and working conditions. Key demands include abolishing the '6x1' work schedule (six working days with one day off), exempting a basic basket of food products from taxes to lower the cost of living, and increasing the minimum wage. Additionally, strengthening the fight against femicide and violence against women remains a priority security concern.

While overall anxiety about the country's future has decreased compared to late 2022, the government's economic performance remains under close scrutiny. Addressing public debt and inflation appears to be the critical lever for winning over the portion of the population that currently views the administration with pessimism. The poll was conducted between October 30 and November 1, involving 2,004 respondents, with a margin of error of two percentage points at a 95% confidence level.