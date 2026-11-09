Costa Rica to Host First National Mushroom Count in November

Costa Rica will host its first National Mushroom Count in November, an initiative designed to document the physical presence of macrofungi across the country's various ecosystems. The project aims to build a database of species diversity and identify spatial and temporal distribution patterns. Organized with the support of Reserva Aurora and the NaturalistaCR community, the event follows the BioBlitz methodology, requiring participants to record as many species observations as possible through the iNaturalist platform during a set period. This data collection allows for the analysis of climate factors influencing fungal presence, based strictly on confirmed observations.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under publiс domain A stump in the forest with a green glow

Observations will take place at five specific locations selected for their ecological significance and accessibility to volunteers. The primary hub is Reserva Aurora, located in the mountains near Chirripó National Park, where a macrofungi research project has operated since 2021 with systematic volunteer participation. The schedule includes a farm at Tinamastes on November 8, the Aurora reserve on November 14-15, the Monteverde Biological Station on November 21, the Cantaros farm on November 22, and a final event in Dode on November 28-29 during the Funga Fest. Organizers note that additional sites may be added before November 13.

A strict rule prohibits the collection or physical disturbance of any fungi; participants must observe organisms exclusively by photographing them in their natural habitat. This approach preserves ecosystem integrity and ensures data accuracy by avoiding distortions caused by biomass removal. Image identification is handled by NaturalistaCR volunteers under the guidance of Paul Azevedo, the lead curator of Costa Rican fungal data on iNaturalist. No prior mycology training is required for participation, only a smartphone or camera, appropriate clothing, and the installed application. This format converts local ecological observations into a structured scientific resource, expanding the understanding of the country's biodiversity without altering the physical state of forest and soil layers.