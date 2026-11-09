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Hungary allocates 57.8 billion forints to four-year forest and urban greening strategy

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The Hungarian government has approved a four-year strategy aimed at renewing the national forest stock and greening urban areas, allocating a total of 57.8 billion forints to the initiative. Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that the primary focus of the plan is on expanding green spaces and adapting city landscapes to climate-related challenges. The funding is divided between two main components: 18.2 billion forints for national forest restoration and 39.6 billion forints for urban greening.

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Under the national forest development plan, authorities aim to increase the area of forest plantings by introducing 12 million saplings onto more than 1,300 hectares of land. A significant portion of the effort is directed toward protecting infrastructure, with trees planned along 20,000 kilometers of canals to serve as natural barriers for hydraulic structures. The budget also includes 4 billion forints to enhance the resilience of forest stands and 1 billion forints for developing a forest fire protection system. Officials have emphasized a shift in management toward principles of sustainable, perpetual forestry use.

The 39.6 billion forint urban greening program is designed to cool the urban environment and connect fragmented green zones, effectively improving the city's ecological framework. The allocation for municipal improvements includes 14.9 billion forints for parks and territorial connectivity, 10.0 billion forints for addressing heat islands, 10.0 billion forints for the reconstruction of existing green areas, and 4.4 billion forints for greening social institutions. Specifically, the 10 billion forints designated for heat island mitigation will be used to replace concrete and asphalt with vegetation, while another 10 billion forints will fund the restoration of parks. The remaining 4.4 billion forints are earmarked for schools, kindergartens, and medical facilities, where courtyards will be transformed into functional green spaces.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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