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US Homeless Population Falls 6% in 2025 Amid Policy Disputes

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The U. S. homeless population decreased by more than 6% in 2025, a reduction of approximately 49,000 individuals. This marks the largest annual decline in over a decade and the second consecutive year of positive trends following a period of record highs. Despite this improvement, the total number of people living on the streets or in shelters remains near 700,000, a figure that significantly exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

Homeless in Sarajevo
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matěj Baťha, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/
Homeless in Sarajevo

Official interpretations of this decline differ sharply. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) links the reduction to changes in immigration policy. Minister Scott Turner stated that border control measures and the removal of individuals with criminal records from the streets contributed to the historic drop. Devon Kurtz, a representative of the Cicero Institute, a policy safety alliance, pointed to four cities-New York, Chicago, Boston, and Denver-where the previous influx of asylum seekers had strained shelter systems, noting that this pressure has now disappeared.

Conversely, Ann Oliver, CEO of the National Alliance to End Homelessness, attributes the success to existing congressionally funded programs. Her independent analysis, based on the same Point-in-Time census data, highlights initiatives that allow for immediate housing without preconditions, particularly benefiting veterans. The homeless veteran population fell by more than 7% year-over-year and has decreased by nearly 60% since 2010, driven by targeted investments in their specific needs.

The administration also cited stricter enforcement against temporary camps, following a 2024 Supreme Court ruling that allowed cities to ban sleeping in public spaces. However, Oliver noted that cities implementing such bans performed worse than the national average. Instead, her data suggests the decline occurred alongside a softening rental market; while rates remain high, they have dropped from pandemic peaks, potentially reducing the flow of new homeless individuals. Additional support in regions affected by natural disasters, such as western North Carolina and Hawaii, also played a role, with state services assisting both displaced residents and those already experiencing homelessness.

A significant divergence remains regarding substance use. The administration is promoting "sober living" models-housing with bans on drugs and alcohol-and plans to redirect billions in budget funds to short-term housing with mandatory treatment, a change currently blocked by court injunctions. Meanwhile, data shows a slight increase in the chronic homeless population, who face long-term housing instability and health or addiction issues, while other groups saw decreases. This challenges the universality of the "housing first" approach, which critics have called a failure, and underscores that housing access for vulnerable groups remains unresolved without comprehensive support.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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