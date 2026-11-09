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Philippine Street Food Vendors Swap Beef for Pork as Inflation Hits 7.8%

World

Soaring prices for staple foods and energy on the Philippines are forcing street food vendors to swap ingredients and raise prices, according to Rappler. Inflation hit 7.8% in October, with rice prices jumping 20.7%, a two-year high.

Street food in Vietnam
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Street food in Vietnam

The most visible shift is in the recipe for pares, a traditional dish of stewed beef and rice. Global instability and the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran have driven up meat costs. In some locations in Pasig City, the price of a portion rose from 30 to 34 pesos. To curb further increases, vendors have begun replacing expensive beef with cheaper pork, specifically lechon kawali.

For street vendors with highly unstable income, inflation creates a dual pressure: rising costs for raw materials and fuel, including cooking gas, coincide with a drop in customers' purchasing power. Vendors report that people are tightening their budgets, leading to a decline in total sales volume.

Several systemic factors worsen the situation. The historic fall in the value of the Philippine peso makes imported rice and fertilizers more expensive, passing those costs directly to consumers. Climate risks, including a forecast for a "very strong" El Niño and expected drought in early 2027, threaten further agricultural shortages. Additionally, vendors' income depends heavily on foot traffic; any disruptions in schools or transport services sharply reduce their daily earnings.

Some entrepreneurs are holding prices steady to retain their remaining customers, effectively absorbing the losses themselves. Meanwhile, workers in the street food sector are seeking additional income by working as cleaners or expanding their menus with cheaper items to meet their families' basic needs.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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