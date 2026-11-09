Kast Government Approval Plunges to 20% Amid Erosion of Core Support

Public support for the government of Chilean President José Antonio Kast has dropped to 20% as of November, down from 30% in June, according to data from the Panel Ciudadano research conducted by the University of Development (UDD) and published in El Mercurio.

The survey tracked 1,010 respondents over 16 instances during the administration's first 240 days. As of November 2, overall approval of the president's actions stood at 24%, while disapproval reached 66%. This represents a 35-point decline from the 59% approval rating recorded at the start of his term.

The steepest erosion of support occurred among mandatory voters-citizens who began participating in elections after the restoration of compulsory voting in Chile in 2022. In this group, approval fell from 68% on March 14 to 26% on November 2. Among regular voters, the metric dropped from 55% to 22%.

Panel Ciudadano director Juan Pablo Lavín noted that the president has effectively lost his advantage among the least ideological voters, a segment that prioritizes concrete results over party affiliation. Lavín added that this decline reflects a broader process of voter disappointment regarding the executive's performance, estimating that approval levels would have remained around 25% even without the recent scandal involving Justice Minister Fernando Rabat and former secretary of state Luis Silva over decrees shortening sentences for sex crimes against minors.

The study also reveals a shift in the structure of support. The proportion of respondents with unstable opinions, alternating between approval and disapproval, rose from 40% in June to 50% in November. The group consistently rejecting the administration's course remained unchanged at 30%.

Analysis of the electoral base indicates that only 45% of the president's consistent supporters voted for him in the first round of the 2025 elections. The remainder of this core consists of backers of right-wing candidates: 29% voted for Johannes Kaiser, 14% for Evelyn Matthay, and 8% for Franco Parisi. Consequently, the durable foundation of support for the presidency currently rests on the broad right-wing coalition that secured his passage to the second round, rather than his personal electorate.