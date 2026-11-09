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Colombia Pension Returns Beat Inflation by 5 Points

World

Colombia's pension funds demonstrated resilience in 2025, achieving real returns that exceeded the country's inflation rate by 5 percentage points. According to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), this performance placed Colombia in ninth position among 34 countries, outpacing the results recorded in Switzerland, Norway, and South Korea.

Pensioner counting money
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Pensioner counting money

In contrast, the Netherlands ranked at the bottom of the cohort, with the real value of its savings declining by 5 percent. Poland led the ranking. The variation in outcomes reflects the specific asset management strategies and individual contribution levels within each nation's social security system, highlighting how macroeconomic conditions interact with institutional frameworks to determine the long-term purchasing power of retiree reserves.

On the trade front, Colombia's exports reached a 50-month high of $5.411 billion in September. This peak was driven primarily by global price increases for gold and oil, fueled by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The surge in export revenue coincided with a significant financial event: the country successfully issued $5.2 billion in external debt.

The scale of this debt issuance was comparable to one month's worth of export earnings or four months of direct foreign investment inflows. Such large-scale capital movements increase the supply of dollars in the domestic market, creating direct pressure on the exchange rate of the local currency, a dynamic closely monitored by the central bank as it manages monetary policy.

While the OECD also reported on the share of adults aged 25 to 64 with higher education credentials, with Ireland leading at 57% and Colombia's figures contributing to the broader discussion on human capital, the immediate economic impact for Colombia in 2025 was defined by the preservation of pension value and the record-high volume of commodity exports.

Indicator Value
Real pension returns vs. inflation (Colombia) +5 percentage points
September export volume $5.411 billion
External debt issued $5.2 billion
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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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