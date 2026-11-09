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Iran Adjusts Winter Power Grid Strategy by Boosting Diesel Backup Capacity

World

Iran's power grid is adjusting its fuel management to prevent winter energy shortfalls, with the National Electrical Management Company (Tavanir) increasing the use of diesel-powered backup capacity while natural gas continues to supply approximately 90% of the country's total electricity generation.

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At an international industry exhibition, Tavanir General Manager Ardeshir Mazdary explained that power stations coordinate daily fuel delivery schedules with the National Iranian Gas Company (NGC) to maintain network stability during periods of sharply rising demand. This operational coordination is critical for managing the primary technical challenge: maintaining stable pressure during peak load hours rather than simply addressing a lack of pipeline infrastructure.

Tavanir data indicates that about 15% of the country's power plants are equipped with equipment capable of burning diesel fuel. In the current operational environment, this diesel capacity serves as a critical safeguard against widespread consumer outages. While authorities state they monitor environmental standards, Mazdary noted that reliability takes precedence in these conditions, making diesel use a necessary tool to prevent system imbalance.

"We daily agree on fuel supply parameters with the National Iranian Gas Company to ensure the continuous operation of the entire network during the winter period,” Mazdary said.

In parallel with immediate fuel balancing, the sector is pursuing diversification through renewable energy. Iran's installed renewable energy capacity currently stands at 6,200 MW, with the Ministry of Energy setting a target to double this figure to 12,000 MW. This expansion aims to reduce long-term dependence on fossil fuels.

Tavanir's operational model now also incorporates measures to protect infrastructure against cyberattacks, weather anomalies, and technical failures. The energy sector is shifting from reliance on a single resource to managing a flexible fuel mix of gas, diesel, and renewables.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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