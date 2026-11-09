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Social environment cited as primary barrier to career advancement in Spain

World

In October 2026, the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) awarded Matthew O. Jackson, a professor of economics at Stanford University, the title of honorary doctor (honoris causa). Jackson's long-term research highlights a critical variable in career advancement and financial well-being: social environment. His work suggests that professional success relies not solely on individual talent or family capital, but significantly on the structure of one's social network.

Priorities
Photo: Pravda by Петр Ермилин, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
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In an interview with the publication Ara, Jackson noted that 30% to 70% of all job vacancies and professional recommendations are distributed through personal connections. This dynamic transforms informal acquaintances into a primary mechanism for accessing the labor market.

The Role of Informal Networks in the Labor Market

Economic opportunities are often concentrated among those embedded in specific social groups. In Spain, where unemployment rates remain chronically high, this creates a significant barrier. Formal job search platforms and recruitment agencies account for only a small fraction of the market. The majority of positions are filled through referrals, a process that can limit mobility for individuals who lack access to dense professional circles.

The Peer Effect: The Influence of Social Circles

Jackson emphasizes that a young person's future is shaped not only by their own parents but also by the parents of their friends. This social circle acts as a filter for information. If an individual's network is limited, their access to knowledge about standards and opportunities in high-income sectors may be restricted, regardless of their own education or skills. In the Spanish economy, this can contribute to a "closed club" effect, where regions with a high concentration of professionals maintain their advantage, while marginalized groups face isolation.

The Limits of Income Redistribution

Policy approaches focused exclusively on taxing the wealthy may not address the root of this inequality. Success in this system depends less on macroeconomic indicators like GDP growth and more on an individual's position within a social network. For businesses, while referral systems can speed up hiring, they also carry the risk of stagnation. A lack of diverse perspectives within teams can reduce the potential for innovation.

Jackson offers a pragmatic piece of advice for professionals: the most effective strategy is to actively expand beyond one's immediate social circle. It is often these "weak ties" with people from different fields that open the door to stable, high-paying opportunities.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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