Algeria Reports Record Drug Seizures in First Half of 2026, Including 36 Million Pregabalin Tablets

Algerian authorities reported an increase in drug seizures during the first half of 2026. Tarek Kour, Director General of the National Office for the Fight Against Drugs and Drug Addiction (ONLDT), presented the data on November 7.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Accuruss, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Syringe, drugs

Seizures of pregabalin totaled more than 36 million tablets in the first six months of 2026, a figure that exceeds the total amount confiscated throughout 2025. During the same period, authorities seized over one ton of cocaine and 23 tons of cannabis.

Major General Ali Sidan, commander of the national gendarmerie, stated during a colloquium in Beni-Messous that drug trafficking networks are adapting to technological and socioeconomic changes. He reported that between January and October 2026, the gendarmerie dismantled 186 networks dealing in narcotics and psychotropic substances. These operations led to 25,218 arrests, with 5,264 individuals subsequently imprisoned.

The use of psychotropic substances has affected road safety, contributing to 161 fatal accidents and 144 injuries involving drivers under the influence.

Following the spread of these substances among various social groups, including students, Algeria tightened its anti-trafficking laws in July 2025. The legislation allows for the death penalty in certain cases; the first such sentences were issued by an Algerian court in October of last year.