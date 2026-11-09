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Brazil climate skepticism rises to 25% despite record heatwaves and Rio Grande do Sul floods

World

Climate skepticism in Brazil is rising despite an increase in extreme weather events. According to research by Ipsos Rep360º, the proportion of Brazilians who do not view climate change as an urgent threat has reached 25%, a 4 percentage point increase from 2024. Meanwhile, the share of citizens acknowledging the severity of the climate crisis fell from 60% to 55% over a two-year period.

Nitera
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by DiMonteiro, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Nitera

This trend persists alongside documented environmental disasters. In 2024, floods in Rio Grande do Sul affected 2.4 million people across 478 municipalities and resulted in 183 deaths, causing billions of reals in economic damage. In 2025, the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) recorded seven heatwaves, with temperatures reaching 43.8°C in Quaraí and São Paulo breaking a 64-year temperature record.

The skepticism is distributed across different demographics: 20% among youth (18-24), 27% among those over 45, and 31% in Amazonian states.

Climate issues have shifted into a political arena, where sustainable development is increasingly associated with left-wing ideologies. This shift is reflected in government institutions; data from the Climate Observatory indicates that approximately 70% of members of the Brazilian Congress exhibit anti-environmental positions as of 2027.

Ricardo Gravina, head of Climate Ventures, attributes this gap to the rapid spread of social media disinformation and a tendency for experts to use abstract data and long-term goals (such as 2050 targets) that do not resonate with low-income populations. Specialists suggest pivoting from global slogans to demonstrating direct financial benefits, such as reduced electricity costs through solar panels or new income streams from the sustainable management of Amazonian resources.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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